As Kanye West Enters New Romance, He Allegedly Has Feelings About Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson

As the weeks were winding down in 2021, Kanye West was making a seriously public effort to win back his wife, Kim Kardashian. He even copped to all his wrongdoings and mistakes in their relationship that led to her filing for divorce in February. However, the rapper has also (in the same timeframe) been linked to not one, not two but three women. His latest romance just recently started but, not-so-surprisingly, West still apparently has feelings about Kardashian and her new beau (Pete Davidson) getting more serious.

Ever since Kim Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live in October, she's been seen more than once with Pete Davidson. But the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and SNL alum were in fact spotted together on what looked like a nice vacation in the Bahamas earlier this week, per Entertainment Tonight. Meanwhile, Kanye West has been casually seeing Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox. Yet a source for ET suggested that West is a little torn on his feelings at the moment. They said:

Pete and Kim had a great time on their trip to the Bahamas and are continuing to have a lot of fun together. Kanye still isn't too thrilled by Pete and Kim's relationship, but is doing his best to stay distracted, busy and fulfilled with his own life.

Distracted would be putting it mildly. Coincidentally, not long after news of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s Bahama trip broke, Ye and Julia Fox have apparently taken their own romance to new heights. (Or maybe they’re just punking us.) Fox shared to Interview Magazine that they had “an instant connection” and “decided to keep the energy going.” The actress said that on their second date West brought her to a hotel suite filled to the brim with clothes, which she called a “real Cinderella moment.” The rapper also “directed an entire photoshoot” during their date. See those outtakes here:

A post shared by Interview Magazine (@interviewmag) A photo posted by on

Honestly, though, Kanye West being hung up on the SKIMS founder like he claims (despite already dating other people himself) is giving serious Scott Disick/Kourtney Kardashian vibes. The latter two also had a long-standing relationship that fizzled out. And Disick has likewise never been shy about his attachment to Kardashian, even while he was dating others. Heck, he's even been frank about it amidst Kourtney herself dating/now engaged to others.

Nevertheless, Scott Disick is apparently playing it just as cool about Kim Kardashian's new relationship as Kanye West is. Kardashian hasn't yet officially shared about the goings-ons with Pete Davidson, and Andy Cohen couldn't get momager Kris Jenner to spill the tea on New Year's Eve, either. So it would seem then that Kardashian is focusing her attention on pushing her divorce ahead and perhaps feeling out the new romantic dynamic as it evolves.

All in all, it seems the infamous reality TV family is moving on in all sorts of surprising directions. Hopefully, Kimye developments, along with other family drama, are documented for prosperity (and my sake) in their upcoming, mysterious Hulu show, revealed to simply be called The Kardashians.