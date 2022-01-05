Fresh Off Buying A House By Kim Kardashian's, Kanye West Reportedly Went On A Date With An Adam Sandler Co-Star

Kanye West has been a busy man over the past several months. After spending the latter part of 2021 promoting his new album, the rapper went on a crusade of sorts in an attempt to salvage his marriage to his soon-to-be-ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. West has been incredibly vocal about his desire to get his wife back, even admitting to past mistakes in a candid Thanksgiving prayer. And just recently, he purchased a house in her neighborhood, a move that the Kardashian family (sans Kim) thinks is “a little bit weird.” Despite his apparent attempts to repair his relationship, though, it would appear that he’s settling into the single life, as he was spotted with one of Adam Sandler’s former co-stars.

The musician was seen hanging out with Julia Fox, who starred alongside Adam Sandler in the critically acclaimed film Uncut Gems. TMZ reports that the two were hanging out in Miami, where they had a date night at Carbone restaurant. At this time, the site’s sources allege that there’s nothing serious going on between the two. Fox even subsequently told Page Six that she doesn’t know if she and Ye will be going out again.

Like the rapper, Julia Fox has been going through some relationship drama herself as of late. During the holidays, the actress called out her husband, Peter Artemiev, for allegedly being a “dead beat dad.” She also alleged that he left her and their five-month-old son, Valentino, and a number of expenses. Artemiev has since denied the claims, calling his wife’s accusations “utterly false statements.”

Meanwhile, Kanye West has been linked to a few other women since Kim Kardashian filed for divorce back in February 2021. He was first linked to model Irina Shayk last June, though the two reportedly broke up by August . West was later said to be dating 22-year-old Instagram model Vinetria, before they also split in December .

These reported flings, admittedly, are surprising, given the Grammy winner’s recent appeals to his estranged spouse. In recent months, he’s claimed that there are people in his wife’s ear, who are telling her to leave him. He’s even asserted that he has yet to see any divorce paperwork .

However, Kim Kardashian is indeed serious about moving on with her life. The reality TV star recently filed a petition in court to be declared legally single. In her filing, Kardashian stated that “irreconcilable differences have existed and continue to exist” between her and the father of her four children. She also stated her belief that both she and her former partner “deserve the opportunity to build new lives.” And the SKIMS founder seems to be attempting to do just that, as she’s reportedly dating Pete Davidson.

Based on all of that, maybe Kanye West is indeed ready to finally move towards a new chapter in his life. Then again, it’s honestly hard to say with the eccentric fashion mogul, as he might not be done trying to get his wife back. Honestly, I’ll be curious to see how things play out with the divorce proceedings and whether he manages to find a serious new love.