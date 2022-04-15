How Property Brothers' Drew Scott Already Knows He'll React When Wife Linda Has Their First Child

Over the years on HGTV, we’ve seen Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott accomplish some wild things. Clients want open floor plans, terrible design ideas, in-floor heating and a dozen other demands on short timeframes and shorter budgets – but the siblings usually come through in the end. Heck, their celebrity spinoff series even pulled in Renee Zellweger and made the likes of Viola Davis and Brad Pitt emotional on-screen. But what we’ve never seen the Property Brothers do is become parents. Drew’s first child with his wife Linda is due shortly, though, and the 43-year-old already knows how he’s going to react.

The home renovation TV personality met his wife, Linda Phan, back in 2010. They lived together for several years before taking the marital plunge in 2018 with a destination wedding. (The ceremony was filmed as a TLC special, called Drew and Linda Say I Do.) Then at the tail-end of last year, the couple announced they were expecting their first baby together, due some time in May. Just a few weeks away now. Drew Scott shared to Entertainment Tonight that he probably won’t be his usual cool, calm and collected self from Property Brothers at the time of his child’s birth, saying,

I can tell you this much, the moment our baby comes into this world, I will be crying like a mess. I'll be a total mess. I already know it.

So it would seem that manic drop-kicking Property Brothers clientele aren’t at the top of the list of the most daunting scenarios for Drew Scott. It’s actually imminent fatherhood, and who can blame him? Nonetheless, he still has his twin brother Jonathan in his corner, who told the outlet that he’s going to be the “coolest uncle that ever existed.”

Linda and Drew Scott’s long journey to becoming parents wasn’t necessarily an easy one, though. As was documented in their personal YouTube vlog, the couple had to undergo both IUI and IVF treatments in order to conceive. Now, with the baby almost here, Scott reflected on the process and his wife, adding,

I'm just excited. This has been a long journey to get here, and we are really excited about this. And Linda is going to be the best of moms. I know she is and I'm excited to flex my dad hat a little bit.

Drew Scott’s brother Jonathan isn’t exactly on the road to fatherhood himself, so Drew may not become an uncle himself too soon, but who knows? The HGTV alum has been dating Zooey Deschanel for over a year. Apparently, the New Girl star has figured out a way to tell the twins apart, and her beau in turn has figured out a concept for a spinoff that revolves around her.

Fans can currently look forward to the upcoming third season of the Property Brothers spinoff Celebrity IOU. I hear Snoop Dogg even cries in it… but likely not as much as Drew Scott here soon. The HGTV show premieres on April 18 at 9 p.m. EST as part of the 2022 TV schedule, but you can check back here for more updates on the baby arrival.