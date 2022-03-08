Halle Berry, Snoop Dogg, And 6 More Awesome Stars Joining Property Brothers' Drew And Jonathan Scott For Celebrity IOU Season 3

There are a number of famous names in the home renovation TV show game, but there are few who can come close to the popularity of the Property Brothers, their hatred of that moniker notwithstanding. One of Drew and Jonathan Scott’s newest shows, Celebrity IOU, quickly gained tons of adoring fans when it debuted in 2020. Now, the show is preparing to return to HGTV for its third season, and a whole host of stars, including Halle Berry and Snoop Dogg, will be along for the ride!

What Stars Will Be On Drew And Jonathan Scott’s Celebrity IOU In Season 3?

To their millions and millions of fans, Drew and Jonathan Scott are definitely at the top of the well-designed heap when it comes to home remodeling / renovation series, and even though they’ve already been favorites for many years, viewers continue to tune in any time the brothers come up with a new, heart-warming series for us to watch. And, that’s exactly what can be said for Celebrity IOU, which stands out among the rest for allowing us to follow along as celebrities gift their friends, family, or other special people in their lives with surprise renovations, after rolling up their sleeves and joining the Scott brothers to do some of that hard work themselves (but hopefully more carefully than Michael Bublé ).

Celebrity IOU Season 3, which hits HGTV with eight new episodes on April 18, will see a number of very well-known and beloved actors, musicians, and comedians join the duo this time around. The lineup will feature black-ish and Law & Order star Anthony Anderson, The Afterparty’s Tiffany Haddish, Friends and Space Force’s Lisa Kudrow, longtime America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel, Winning Time’s John C. Reilly, and comedian Ali Wong, along with the aforementioned Halle Berry and Snoop Dogg.

For the most part, we aren’t sure just yet what order the stars will appear in or whom they’ll be working to complete a special home renovation project for. But, we do have details on the season opener, which will see Tiffany Haddish surprise her best buddy of 20 years with “a spacious new kitchen and living area where her family can gather and a luxurious spa-like bathroom.”

We also know that Season 3 of Celebrity IOU will put a spotlight on a number of different rehab projects. Customizations will include the teams turning a blah bachelor pad into a “modern showplace,” turning a plain ol’ backyard into a fancy retreat complete with an outdoor kitchen that pulls out all of the stops, and transforming a basic basement “​​into an entertainer’s dream.”

The first couple of seasons for Celebrity IOU saw fans become engrossed with everything from Brad Pitt’s emotional renovation for a special friend , to the slinky evening gown worn by Allison Janney as she helped to demolish part of her assistant’s home, and Kevin Hart’s efforts to spiff up the home of the trainer who helped him recover from his car accident. So, there’s no doubt that fans will love everything that comes in Season 3.