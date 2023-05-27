How Shania Twain Has Responded To The 'Negativity' Surrounding Her Viral Nude Album Cover Moment

When Shania Twain made her epic return to country music at the end of 2022, she made waves not only with her comeback, but with her single cover, which featured her posing nude on it. The single “Waking Up Dreaming,” featured the singer topless in a white skirt, purple and pink boots and a white cowboy hat. The photo went viral as many showed their love for it while others criticized it. Now, the “Man! I Feel Like A Women” singer is responding the “negativity” surrounding the photo.

Ever since the photo dropped, Twain has been very open about why she decided to pose nude for it, saying that her album Queen of Me, and the singer’s personal message to herself is to be “comfortable” in her “own skin.” So, while speaking to Fox News , she opened up about the response this photo got, both the positive and the negative, saying:

I’m just doing what I do. I only pay attention to the positive reaction, if I’m being really honest. I don’t invite negativity in.

Twain also talked to Hoda Kotb about going “full monty” for the cover, saying that while it was “really scary,” it was ultimately “so empowering,” and she was really glad she did it.

Shania Twain continued to speak about her choice to do a nude photoshoot for her album, and this single, saying the negative responses don’t impact her, because what she did makes her happy. The “That Don’t Impress Me Much” singer said:

I take responsibility for my decisions and once I make them, I’ve made them because I’m happy with them. So, it doesn’t matter to me.

In terms of the experience shooting the covers for her new music, she explained that while she was scared to do it at first, it was ultimately an empowering experience. Twain got real about the photoshoot , noting that at 57, she noticed that she had “hit this wall” and could feel her “confidence” “regressing” and her “courage” “dulling.” So, she said she wanted to embrace her body, and said “I’m not going to be shy about it,” noting she wanted to be “courageous.” She continued to talk to Fox News about her album, and these viral photos, saying:

As we get older especially, we do tend to get more, shy or more critical of our bodies. Our skin starts sag, it’s just part of growing old. I plan on aging naturally. …That also means being comfortable in your skin and instead of hiding it, embracing it and enjoying it.

She really seems like she’s truly “enjoying” her comeback to music, and has been seen at various award shows performing. You can tell she’s having fun performing live again, as she is always wearing iconic outfits, has a massive smile on her face, and will do fun things like namedropping Brad Pitt, Ryan Reynolds and Channing Tatum while singing “That Don’t Impress Me Much.” The actors also had fun with this silly moment, as Reynolds responded to Twain in a delightful way, and Pitt had an A+ reaction to his name being switched out for other Hollywood hunks.

Overall, Shania Twain seems to be truly thriving, and she’s been rocking this empowering confidence she found in part by doing the nude photoshoot for her latest album.

You can stream the country singer’s album Queen of Me wherever you get your music, and you can see her live as she tours around the United States, Canada and the UK on her tour of the same name.