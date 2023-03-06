Sorry Brad Pitt And Ryan Reynolds, Shania Twain Names New Hunk To Reference In 'That Don't Impress Me Much'

If you were alive in 1997, there’s a good chance you’re familiar with Shania Twain’s album Come On Over — even if you’re not a country music fan. One of the Top 10 best-selling albums of all time in the United States, Come On Over featured hits that have stood the test of time, including “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” “You’re Still the One” and “That Don’t Impress Me Much.” The latter song name-dropped Brad Pitt as the epitome of a coveted celebrity, and even though the Babylon star is no schlub more than 25 years later, it looks like Twain has moved on to Channing Tatum.

Shania Twain has subbed out Brad Pitt’s name in the song before, calling out Ryan Reynolds at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards , but it wasn’t even the Deadpool star who the Canadian singer said she’d reference if the song were written today. She revealed to Radio Times magazine that the honor would go to none other than Magic Mike himself. Twain said (via Deadline ):

It’s Channing Tatum. I’m trying to think how I would sing that… ‘Okay, so you’re Channing Tatum’ – yeah, that works.

That definitely, definitely does work. I like the idea of Shania Twain having her own version of the Sexiest Man Alive, with the winner being announced via updates to the song. Channing Tatum certainly makes a case for being as big a movie star now as Brad Pitt was in 1997 — and he has stripper movies. Pitt was a hot commodity in the ‘90s after starring in Interview with the Vampire, Legends of the Fall, Se7en, 12 Monkeys and Sleepers.

The 21 Jump Street star, meanwhile, danced his way into our hearts with 2006’s Step Up, and Channing Tatum’s best movies prove that he can be a master of both comedy and drama — much like Brad Pitt — in projects including Hail, Caesar!, The Lost City and, of course, a trilogy of gyrating Magic Mike fun .

So what would Brad Pitt think about being replaced by his The Lost City co-star? Given his reaction to last year's Shania Twain’s People’s Choice Awards substitution, he’d probably be cool with it. When asked about Ryan Reynolds “stealing” his musical moment , Pitt commented:

I think we can share the wealth there. Yeah, Ryan's a good egg too. He deserves some love.

That’s the spirit! There’s more than enough love to go around. You can check out Shania Twain’s performance (and Ryan Reynolds’ priceless reaction to hearing his name in “That Don’t Impress Me Much”) below, with the moment in question coming at the 2:30 mark: