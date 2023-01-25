Brad Pitt Has An A+ Response To Shania Twain Calling Out Ryan Reynolds Instead Of Him
Brad Pitt has responded after Shania Twain replaced him with Ryan Reynolds at the PCAs.
Actor/producer Brad Pitt has been a sex symbol ever since he burst onto the scene in Thelma and Louise. He especially dominated the ‘90s and early 2000s, thanks to movie roles and relationships with other celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow. His looks and fame were so well-known that he was name-dropped in Shania Twain’s hit single “That Don’t Impress Me Much.” And Pitt has an A+ response to Twain recently calling out Ryan Reynolds instead of him during a live performance.
Shania Twain has been having a bit of a renaissance lately, with a new album (and racy nude cover), a role in Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration, and some performances in televised events. She recently sang “That Don’t Impress Me Much” at the People’s Choice Awards, where she substituted Brad Pitt’s name for Ryan Reynolds. The Fight Club actor was recently asked about this switch-up, with his answer making its way to TikTok. He had a funny reaction, saying:
There you have it. It looks like Brad Pitt’s feathers weren’t too ruffled upon learning that Shania Twain traded him out for Ryan Reynolds during her PCA performance. But considering that the two A-list actors seemingly have a great relationship (case in point: that Deadpool 2 cameo), perhaps this shouldn’t be a surprise.
Brad Pitt’s comments about Shania Twain came has he was promoting his role in Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, which recently received three Oscar nominations. He seemed surprised to learn that the name swap had happened at the PCAs, and that Ryan Reynolds was involved. As a reminder, you can check out that moment from Shania Twain’s performance, which quickly went viral online.
It’s almost hard to believe it but “That Don’t Impress Me Much” actually came out back in 1998 with Shania Twain’s third studio album. The track has remained part of pop culture thanks to its truly iconic music video, as well as the sassy lyrics. While Brad Pitt was the first actor to get called out, he’s got a few suggestions for who could get her attention next. As he put it,
Honestly, this doesn’t sound too far-fetched. If Shania Twin got to sing her iconic track at the Academy Awards, she could easily poke fun at Austin Butler. He’s been getting a ton of praise for his performance in Elvis, while folks online poke fun at the fact that he’s seemingly still using The King’s voice IRL. Now the question is whether or not Twain is impressed…much.
Brad Pitt has a number of exciting projects coming down the line, both as an actor and producer. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
