Insider Drops Claims On How Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Are Handling Their Long-Distance Relationship

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce aren’t just the power couple of the moment, they’re also both incredibly successful and busy professionals with thriving careers. That means they’re both very, very busy, and they’re handling a long-distance relationship. Between Swift traveling the world on her Eras Tour, and Kelce’s football career keeping him in the United States, they are juggling a lot. Now, an insider has opened up about how they’re allegedly handling their long-distance relationship.

During the spring, both Swift and Kelce were on hiatus from tour and football, respectively, and they spent it together, going on vacation and even attending Coachella. Now, the pop star is in the middle of her European Eras Tour leg, while Kelce has been working on a Ryan Murphy show and game show over the last few months and is back practicing for the upcoming football season. While they’re an ocean apart, a source told ET that they’re committed to each other, saying:

Taylor and Travis make sure that the current long-distance aspect of their relationship doesn't last very long. They both move their schedules around if it's feasible and try to carve out as much time as they can to see each other, as well as each other’s families and friends.

While this is an alleged and anonymous claim, it’s a logical one, because we’ve witnessed just how committed the couple is to seeing and supporting each other.

For example, back in February, after her shows in Japan, Swift flew to Las Vegas immediately to attend the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, Kelce has been seen pitching in at the Eras Tour and cheering on his girlfriend at shows in Argentina, Australia, Singapore and France. It seems like they try to be there for each other whenever they can.

The source continued to make this point too, saying:

They prioritize each other and do anything and everything to make each other happy. Their relationship is genuine and they both want to make it work, so it does.

Even when they aren’t literally together, we’ve seen them showing love for each other. Right after Swift played her 100th Eras Tour show in Liverpool, she was spotted in the comments of an Instagram live stream that was showing the Kansas City Chiefs getting their Super Bowl rings. Kelce has also spoken highly about her and her work on his podcast New Heights.

All around, whether they’re in the same place or not, it really seems like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have a good thing going that allows them to be together when they can while still prioritizing their careers. So, as Swift continues to tour through the end of the year, and Kelce’s next season with the Chiefs gets going, I’m sure we’ll see them supporting one another however they can.

