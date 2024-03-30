How Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Are Reportedly Doing Now That Eras Tour Is On Hiatus And Football Season Is Over

Most of the time, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are booked and busy. Just take a look at Swift’s list of upcoming projects and the NFL’s schedule, and you’ll see just how true that point is. However, at the moment, the pop star is on a break from her Eras Tour, and after winning the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is enjoying the off-season. So, how is their relationship going now that they both have a “Blank Space” in their schedules? Well, a source gave an alleged answer to that question.

Reportedly, this power couple is thriving in their off time. Both are taking a much-deserved break from their work, and according to ET , they’ve been enjoying it together by taking a vacation to the Bahamas and spending a lot of time in Los Angeles. After months of both being under the intense spotlight, a source claimed that the two are enjoying their privacy right now:

Taylor and Travis are soaking up their downtime together. They are appreciating the here and now and the love they share with one other. When they're able to just chill out, they love to hang out with their friends and family, travel, see new things together, and enjoy their privacy.

Ever since learning about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship, fans have been comparing them to Troy and Gabriella in High School Musical, which Zac Efron approves of , and so do I. Like the classic characters, these two are thriving both on their own and as a couple. For example, Taylor Swift was at the Super Bowl to cheer her BF on as he won his third title. Meanwhile, Travis Kelce has been at the Eras Tour passing out guitar picks with his GF’s dad and jamming out while the pop star performs to tens of thousands of people.

Now, they’re both getting some rest and relaxation, and according to this insider they’re basking in it:

They are grateful to have each other along for the ride and advocate and support each other across the board. While they're enjoying this moment, they're looking forward to what the future holds too. They want to continue to grow together and be happy and healthy. Their friends and family are still as supportive as ever.

It’s great that these two are taking a little break to spend time together before getting back to work, because they are busy bees even when the Eras Tour and the NFL season are on pause.

Taylor Swift will be back on the grind soon as she prepares to drop The Tortured Poets Department – which Travis Kelce has heard part of – on April 19. Fans are also highly anticipating the re-release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version) , and come May 9, she’ll be back on the Eras Tour and traveling across Europe performing for even more Swifties.

As for Travis Kelce, he’ll continue hosting his weekly podcast New Heights with his brother Jason Kelce, and he will likely get back into the full swing of football when training camps start this summer.

Overall, it sounds like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are thriving as a couple, and they’ve been cherishing the brief time off they have before getting back to work.