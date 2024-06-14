Swifties Really Thought Taylor Swift Would Announce Something Big At Her 100th Eras Show, And Their Reactions To Getting Nothing Are Hysterical

Swifties, we got got...again, and it’s 100% our fault. Yep, we clowned too close to the sun for Taylor Swift’s 100th Eras Tour show, thinking she might announce the re-release of Reputation or Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version) or a Tortured Poets Department music video. However, we got basically nothing, she simply confirmed that her final show would be in December. There is a silver lining though, since we all kind of got punked, is we’re lamenting about it together, and the fans’ posts about all of this are genuinely hysterical.

To be fair, the clowning was justified. In the past, when an upcoming project of Taylor Swift’s has been announced, there was usually significance to the date and place and there were typically lots of hints dropped in the lead-up. This show was her 100th Eras concert, it was on June 13th – which is her half birthday and her lucky number – plus, they were performing in Liverpool, where the “I Can See You” music video, which has so many Rep Easter eggs, was filmed.

The clues were adding up, however, in the end, we all needed to simply accept that we had clowned too hard, as @tayvisnation hilariously pointed out with this post:

For both the re-releases of 1989 and Speak Now as well as the premieres of the videos for “Karma” and “I Can See You,” Taylor Swift announced them during the surprise songs set of her show. So, we were all crossing our fingers for basically the entire concert waiting for her to grab that guitar to start the acoustic portion. However, when that time came, nothing happened, and as @memoryweapons posted, it kind of felt like this:

if i could direct your attention to the screen pic.twitter.com/f4sjhh5mgYJune 13, 2024

Like I said, we all thought some sort of massive announcement was coming. However, the only new news (which wasn’t even really new) that came out of this show was the confirmation that the Eras Tour will end in December when Swift plays her last show in Vancouver, Canada. To that point, @cowboylikemichi posted:

us: ANNOUNCE SOMETHINGtaylor: Tour's ending, bye bitchesus: NOOOOOOOOOOOOOJune 13, 2024

Another fan expressed their feelings about this semi-embarrassing moment by using a popular meme from Sabrina Carpenter’s “Please, Please, Please” video that features her boyfriend Barry Keoghan:

SWIFTIES TO TAYLOR RE: 100TH SHOW. I BEG YOU DONT EMBARRASS ME MOTHER FUCKER pic.twitter.com/FylSUSe65KJune 12, 2024

I was laughing so hard over this meme, mostly because of Carpenter’s connection to Swift. She opened for her on the Eras Tour for a few of her international legs, and since then she’s released “Espresso” and “Please, Please, Please” and has exploded in popularity. So, it’s fun to see the pop princesses thriving as their fans create really funny memes out of their music videos.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Swifties have clowned too hard, and I’m sure it won’t be our last. We’ve been freaking out about Reputation (Taylor’s Version) for a very long time, and we also know that sometimes, Swift’s cryptic promo and clues actually do lead to a new project.

Eventually, our theorizing will pay off, and even though we were wrong this time, as @bejeweledpaige pointed out, the freakouts over the 100th show were justified:

I feel no shame because the 100th show being on the 13th is honestly the least dumb thing we've ever clowned about. We were justified in our clowningJune 13, 2024

I completely agree, we were 100% wrong about the 100th show, however, the theories weren’t coming out of thin air. There were signs that something was coming, and one of these days something actually will happen.

Taylor Swift has done some wild stuff in the past to announce projects – I know everyone remembers the TTPD Grammys announcement and that very blue 1989 (Taylor’s Version) announcement – so, something will eventually be announced in a big way, and our theories will be right. However, this time, we just proved (once again) why it’s called clowning, because we’re wrong about these things a lot of the time, and it's genuinely hilarious.