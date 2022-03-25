How To Get Peacock Premium For Free For 6 Months

Streaming services are all the rage nowadays, and NBCUniversal’s Peacock has emerged from the pack as the home of plenty of classic series, current TV shows, popular movies, and original series. Now, viewers have the option of getting a subscription to Peacock Premium for free for six months. Peacock Premium means a whole lot of options, and this deal means getting to watch for no extra cost beyond buying a Chromecast with Google TV.

Yes, you can get six months of Peacock Premium for free if you purchase a Chromecast with Google TV ( available with the deal from Best Buy ), which delivers a savings of $24.94 and plenty of streaming options. The deal also isn’t going anywhere any time soon, as the promotional offer is valid until January 30, 2023. Following the six months of free Peacock Premium subscription , the cost is $4.99/month. Even then, the Premium price for Peacock is still lower than a subscription to Netflix (which just hiked its price to $19.99/month), Hulu, and other streaming platforms.

This offer isn’t available to viewers who already subscribe to Peacock Premium, and redeeming the offer requires the purchase of a Chromecast with Google TV, activation, and subscription via a promotional Google TV banner. Chromecast with Google TV won’t break the bank, either, at the cost of $49.99. It offers entertainment in up to 4K HDR, and can bring various subscriptions – including Peacock – together in one convenient place.

So, whether you’re in the mood for a trip to One Chicago's current seasons, to check out the freshness of the new Bel-Air, binge-watch The Office, peruse the WWE offerings , or the many other TV options to go with the streaming movies, you can find plenty to pass the time with Peacock Premium. The Chromecast can also generate recommendations for its users, based on viewing habits and content they own, on top of subscriptions.

Peacock has grown a great deal since it debuted in July 2020 with Brave New World with all of its orgies and twists on the source material as its first big series, releasing a number of other high-profile TV shows and with more on the way, such as Emmy Rossum’s Angelyne later in the 2022 TV schedule. The streamer also has the rights to the first three seasons of Paramount’s Yellowstone (in a deal that Paramount President Bob Bakish has since called “unfortunate”), with the fourth season arriving later in March.

On the classic comedy front, there are options including The Office, Two and a Half Men, Parks and Recreation, and Saved by the Bell. The Harry Potter films are part of the package, as well as other franchises and even some films that aren’t available streaming elsewhere. On the whole, the six months of free Peacock Premium will open users up to a vast library of content to go with their purchase of a Chomecast with Google TV.