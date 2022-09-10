How To Watch The 2022 Emmy Awards

On Monday, September 12, 2022, the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, will become the center of the universe (at least in the eyes of TV stars and viewers) as the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards takes to the airwaves. Over the course of the night, popular nominated TV shows in a variety of awards categories will be vying for the golden trophy and honor of being seen as one of the most decorated titles on the small screen over the course of the past year.

With a mixture of broadcast and cable shows like Better Call Saul and Succession and streaming series like Stranger Things and Severance each nominated for several of the night’s biggest awards, it should come as no surprise that the 74th Emmy Awards will be available to watch on both traditional TV setups and streaming. And so, with not much time before the festivities kick off, now seems like a good time as any to break down how to watch TV’s biggest night of the year…

How To Watch The 74th Emmy Awards On TV

First, let’s take care of the traditional way to watch the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on TV. The show is scheduled to hit the airwaves at 8 p.m. ET Monday, September 12, and can be watched on NBC.

If you are able to watch NBC through antenna, cable/satellite, or on internet-TV services like YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TV, then you will be able to watch the ceremony and all its big moments with little to no trouble at all.

The Emmys red carpet two-hour special is set to kick off at 6 p.m. ET on the E! Network. Though you won’t be able to pick up the channel with an over-the-air antenna setup, anyone with cable, satellite, or internet TV should have access to the special one hour before the big ceremony kicks off over on NBC.

How To Watch The 74th Emmy Awards Streaming Live

The 74th annual awards show will be available to stream live to anyone with a Peacock premium subscription, NBC’s streaming service. If you already have the popular platform, you will just need to log-in and click on the title on the home screen (or click the link below).

Stream the 74th Emmy Awards on Peacock. (opens in new tab)

The Big Shows Nominated For Emmy Awards In 2022

There are a ton of TV shows nominated for at least one Emmy Award in 2022 (with some shows receiving nominations in the double-digits). Some of the bigger shows nominated this year are Better Call Saul, Euphoria, Stranger Things, Succession, Only Murders in the Building, Ted Lasso, Barry, and Abbott Elementary, to just name a few.

If you want to watch some of the bigger nominees — either now or after the ceremony airs live on Monday — there are plenty of ways to watch each of those nominated shows streaming on a variety of different platforms.

Who’s Hosting The 2022 Emmys?

Dating back to the 2002 Emmys, each NBC broadcast has been hosted by someone with some kind of connection to Saturday Night Live, with the most recent duties being handled by Michael Che and Colin Jost back in 2018. It will be no different this year, as longtime SNL mainstay Kenan Thompson has been picked to serve as the host for the first time in his long and storied career.

Throughout the night, some of the entertainment industry’s biggest names will take part in the ceremony as presenters. According to Deadline, this list includes familiar faces like Angela Bassett, Seth Meyers, Ariana DeBose, Jimmy Kimmel, Jean Smart, Will Arnett, and multiple others.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards air live Monday, September 12 on NBC and streaming on Peacock. Don’t forget to check out the 2022 TV schedule so you don’t miss any of the shows that could be nominated at next year’s Emmys.