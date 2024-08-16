How A Viral Video Of An Olympian Pole Vaulter Twerking Has Led To An Unexpected Windfall
The twerk heard 'round the world.
When the best athletes from around the world come together for the Olympic Games, it’s guaranteed that there will be hours upon hours of highlight reel-worthy footage from their amazing performances. The Paris games certainly didn’t disappoint in regards to viral moments (many of which can still be streamed with a Peacock subscription), which has led to some amazing opportunities for some of the medalists. Just look at pommel horse guy. American gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik may be headed to Dancing with the Stars after his fame skyrocketed, and Canadian pole vaulter Alysha Newman has seen a similar windfall after she went viral for twerking after a jump.
Alysha Newman already had a pretty healthy number of subscribers on OnlyFans before twerking on the global stage. She didn’t know immediately after the jump that it would be enough to secure the bronze — making her the first Canadian pole vaulter to medal at the Olympics — but she did know she’d hit a personal best and broken a Canadian record, which more than warranted the celebratory dance. “It’s been wild,” she told TMZ of the response, but how much did it increase her OnlyFans following? She answered:
At this point Alysha Newman can’t even say how much financial gain will come from her spontaneous twerking, because the subscriptions continue to roll in. “It just exploded,” the 30-year-old said, and she’s been hard at work with her team to reach out to as many of her loyal fans as she can.
In case you somehow haven’t seen the video at this point, check it out below:
no way she won a medal and immediately started twerking 😭 pic.twitter.com/PfN7Dga97kAugust 9, 2024
You have to love how much fun she was having, and apparently the moment — and the medal — came with a pretty big confidence boost. She said:
Alysha Newman is clearly riding the high of her Parisian experience, but unfortunately not all of the athletes’ viral moments turned out so well. Australian breakdancer Raygun has opened up about receiving “so much hate” from her breaking performance, admitting the fallout has been “pretty devastating.” The dancer, whose real name is Rachel Gunn, became an instant meme for executing some wild-looking moves in the battles.
Check out Peacock — one of the best streaming services — to see more Olympic highlights and see what else is coming soon with our 2024 TV schedule.
