There's A Big Rumor About Patrick Stewart Tied To Avengers: Doomsday, And As A Star Trek Fan, I'm A Bit Sad

As thrilled as I am to see Avengers: Doomsday come out and learn if the X-Men will make their big debut, a new rumor has potentially given me a bitter pill to swallow. Actor Patrick Stewart is among the many returning actors appearing in the blockbuster event, but it seems as though this performance may be his last.

As a Star Trek fan who loved Stewart both in The Next Generation, Picard, and the various movies, I can't express enough what his performances mean to me as a fan. I'm holding onto that feeling more than ever on the heels of this latest report, which suggests there will be no future adventures with him as Jean-Luc Picard.

Patrick Stewart Reportedly Retired From Acting On The Set Of Avengers: Doomsday

YouTuber and alleged Marvel insider Kristian Harloff recently spoke with John Rocha in a video and brought up some details about the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. In the midst of talking about a leaked trailer and the possible existence of multiple trailers for the upcoming Marvel movie, he dropped a rumor that it will be Patrick Stewart's final acting performance:

So, we know that Patrick Stewart is going to be making an appearance here as Professor X. That we know. Apparently, he's done with acting after this. Apparently, this is it. Apparently, he's stepping down.

It should be noted that this is a rumor, and nothing has been confirmed about it from Patrick Stewart's camp or Marvel. Could the 85-year-old actor, who has been busy in Hollywood ever since he first rose to prominence, finally be stepping away from the spotlight? It certainly feels like a possibility.

Patrick Stewart's Retirement Would Bum Me Out As A Star Trek Fan, But Is He Really Leaving Acting?

It sounds selfish to say, but I really hoped that Patrick Stewart had more appearances planned for Star Trek after Picard ended. Granted, I knew the series happening was a blessing on its own, but the talk of him getting a script about a new adventure had me fooled into thinking that it truly wasn't the end for him as one of the best Trek characters of all time.

One thing I will say is that Patrick Stewart has made claims in the past that he was done with something, only to return to it later. Specifically, he said he was done with Professor X after Logan. Flash-forward to 2025, and he's already returned as the character and will be in Avengers: Doomsday.

To put it another way, while the rumor is circulating, and it may be true, Stewart could always change his mind. Of course, I certainly wouldn't fault him if he didn't, as he's given the world decades of work to enjoy and should be allowed to sit back and enjoy the life he's built for himself. Still, I do wish that if he had to say goodbye to acting, it could've been with a Trek project.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Avengers: Doomsday is set to release on December 16th, 2026, and we'll presumably learn then or before if Patrick Stewart is done with acting or not. I remain excited for the movie in the meantime, and hope that Star Trek can find its way back to theaters before too long as well.