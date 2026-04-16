After Noah Wyle Said The Pitt’s Cast Will Keep Changing, Star Had A (Concerning) One-Word Response
A concerning, but understandable reaction.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
While The Pitt is a critically acclaimed, Emmy-winning series that fans adore, one thing about it that has caused backlash is its consistent cast changes. After Season 1, one doctor did not return to the ER, and the same thing will happen again after Season 2 ends on the 2026 TV schedule. Sadly, that’s the nature of The Pitt, and after Noah Wyle made that clear, one of the show’s stars shared a concerning one-word response.
Following the announcement that Supriya Ganesh would not be back as Dr. Mohan in Season 3, Wyle, who is the star of the show as well as an executive producer, writer and director, explained that cast shakeups like this are necessary. That's because in a teaching hospital there is high staff turnover. And the name of this show’s game is accuracy. However, while that’s a great mission, losing cast members is still scary, and it turns out the actors are nervous about it, too.
That was proven when Us Weekly posted a graphic on Instagram that said “Noah Wyle Warns of More Future Cast Changes on The Pitt After Controversial Departures,” and Patrick Ball, who plays Dr. Langdon, commented:Article continues below
Last year, fans were distraught when they learned that Tracy Ifeachor’s Dr. Collins would be leaving The Pitt. The same kind of outcry happened when it was announced that Mohan wouldn’t be in Season 3. Now, it seems pretty clear that this will happen again with every season. So, I get why Ball posted that nervous comment.
Honestly, I was curious about Langdon coming back after Season 1. After it was revealed that he had been taking drugs from the hospital, he went to rehab. Considering The Pitt’s season only covers one shift, I had wondered if Season 2 would take place while he was gone. I also wondered if he’d been fired. Either way, a choice like that would have meant Patrick Ball would have been out for a whole season. However, he returned for Season 2; in fact, the shift it follows was his first one back after rehab.
It can be assumed that Ball will be back for Season 3. At the moment, it’s been confirmed that Supriya Ganesh is leaving, and we’ve learned that Ayesha Harris, who plays Dr. Parker Ellis, has been promoted to a regular. No other cast changes have been announced yet. between Seasons 1 and 2, Ifeachor’s departure was the only major one as well. So, if that set a precedent, I don’t expect many other people to leave The Pitt between Seasons 2 and 3.
However, I do expect more changes between Seasons 3 and 4, assuming the show gets renewed. And that’s all because of the comments Wyle made that caused Ball’s reaction. Here’s what the Dr. Robby actor said at a PaleyFest screening, via Variety:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
So, we do all need to brace for the fact that it’s very possible our favorite characters could leave. Sadly, it would all make sense, too. ERs have very high staff turnover, and for The Pitt, it also has to account for the fact that its hospital is a teaching hospital. So, yes, we might see a day where Langdon, Javadi, Santos, Whitaker, Mel or another beloved character leaves.
That’s concerning; however, it’s also just a reality of the show. So, yeah, I feel the nervous “gulp.” For now, as far as we know, Patrick Ball is still on the show, and so is the vast majority of The Pitt’s original cast. To see them all in action, you can catch the Season 2 finale of the hit medical drama at 9 p.m. ET tonight, April 16, with an HBO Max subscription.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.