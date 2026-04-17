What Will Dr. Mohan Be Up To After Leaving The Pitt? The Answer Surprised Me

Spoilers for Season 2 of The Pitt are ahead! You can stream the first two seasons in full with an HBO Max subscription .

It’s not a surprise that Dr. Mohan left The Pitt . It was announced weeks ago that Supriya Ganesh would be departing the series after Season 2 ended on the 2026 TV schedule . However, what did surprise me was where she’ll be when Season 3 picks back up.

Over and over, it’s been reiterated that since the hospital is a teaching hospital and the show follows doctors in the emergency department, high staff turnover is bound to happen. Noah Wyle made that clear while discussing Ganesh’s departure , and it’s why Dr. Collins left after Season 1. That’s part of the reason why Mohan is leaving, and that’s partially highlighted through her struggles at work in Season 2, as creator R. Scott Gemmill told TV Line :

Article continues below

Yeah. Due to the nature of a teaching hospital, a lot of people move on. That's part of the fabric of the show. One of the reasons we did a four-month jump was so we didn't have to move everyone out. We love these actors, we love writing for them, and the audience enjoys them, so it's bittersweet when we have to see someone leave, but it's part of the process. She struggled a little bit, and that's part of the reality of medicine — some people do better than others. She's very good at connecting with patients, but she doesn't move as quickly as is expected these days in the ER.

So, interesting points were made here. Season 3 will only jump a few months ahead to November . That is partially because they wanted to keep most of the current cast around. With that being the case, why was Mohan the one to go?

Considering how burnt out she was at the end of Season 2, and the challenges she faced both personally and professionally, I could see why she’d want to go. Plus, with multiple people talking to her about possibly going into geriatrics, I thought she could leave for that reason, too.

However, in this report, the journalist noted that since Season 3 will take place four months after Season 2, in November, Mohan would “still be in the final year of her residency.” So, that led them to ask if “she’s not on shift” during the day we’ll be seeing next. It turns out that’s exactly what will be happening, as Gemmill said:

Yeah, she's just not working that day.

HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month

If you are looking to clock in for a shift in The Pitt, you can stream the first two seasons with an HBO Max subscription. Then, make sure to keep it around, because Season 3 will likely premiere in early 2027.

So, she just has the day off? I really thought the answer to her departure would be more life-changing than that. I get that doctors have time off, and one day’s staff won’t look like the next day’s. Therefore, a reason like this is logical. However, I’m still in shock that that’s why Dr. Mohan won’t be in Season 3 at all.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On the bright side, this potentially leaves the door open for her to come back. If her character stays in Pittsburgh and she decides to stay in emergency medicine, it’d be lovely to see Mohan back in The Pitt. Plus, if the show gets a Season 4, who knows how much time will pass between shifts? Maybe it will still take place during her residency.

When it comes to Season 3, though, she’ll be taking the day off, which means we won’t see her in the next 15 episodes. However, you can go back and see her in Seasons 1 and 2 on HBO Max.