As Michael Jordan’s Pre-Recorded NBC Segments Air, An Ex-Teammate Weighs In On Why He Won’t Become A Live Commentator

NBC on NBA and Peacock hired some great, basketball-minded personalities to spearhead its coverage upon its return amid the 2025 TV schedule, like Carmelo Anthony and Vince Carter. What may have been one of the network’s most surprising moves, though, was hiring Michael Jordan as a “special contributor.” It was later revealed that Jordan’s gig was more specifically a series of pre-taped segments cut from a single, long interview. One of MJ’s old teammates is now reacting to the job and why Jordan is not commentating games live.

Randy Brown is someone who’s more than aware of Michael Jordan’s basketball prowess, as the two were teammates on the Chicago Bulls from 1995 to 2000. It was during that time that the organization notched its second championship three-peat. Brown, a former point guard, conveyed his deep admiration and respect for Jordan while speaking with EsportsBets. However, when it came to the topic of Jordan choosing not to become a live broadcaster, Brown shared his reasoning for why that made sense:

It’s safe for him to talk about the game, and where the game is going, but Michael doesn’t have the mindset to critique a kid. It doesn’t do any good for him. What I do like is consistently hearing the players say, ‘Hey, I got a chance to talk to Michael.’ It’s off-camera and it’s a personal conversation. I don’t think it will ever get to a point where he is consistently critiquing today’s players. That’s not in his nature.

To be honest, early on, a little part of me was hoping “His Airness” would occasionally serve as a studio analyst as part of his NBC job. It gradually became clear that wouldn’t be the case as further details on his gig were revealed. I will say, it makes sense that MJ isn’t joining broadcasts live on a weekly basis, given his packed schedule as a businessman. Plus, as Brown suggests, it may be more invaluable for the hall of famer to share his thoughts on the game of basketball at large as opposed to offering specific critiques.

What viewers do have at this time is called MJ: Insights to Excellence, which TV viewers and Peacock subscription holders can see when they air every so often. Taken from a lengthy sit-down interview NBC’s Mike Tirico conducted with Jordan at some point, these segments see the five-time MVP talk about a variety of subjects pertaining to the NBA and/or his own career, like load-management and intrinsic motivation. Randy Brown is quite pleased with what he’s seen of this discussion thus far:

I was excited to see him back on TV. Hearing him talk about his career is a breath of fresh air for me. I thought it would be this route. I didn’t think he would be a commentator of the game, talking about the game today and the players. I didn’t think it would go that far. But the NBA needs Michael Jordan’s face. What he brings to the game is important for it to expand. So whenever I see my guy on TV, I’m excited. I value his insight.

This may be quite different from what other players-turned-pundits do but, right now, Insights to Excellence, seems to be gaining traction. During the December 2 edition of the series, the Space Jam star talked about the value of players prioritizing a passion for the game over a desire to develop a brand. Check it out:

Michael Jordan: My obligation now is to 'pay it forward' | MJ: Insights to Excellence | NBA on NBC - YouTube Watch On

So Michael Jordan isn’t exactly a broadcasting rival to Charles Barkley or any other former players. Nevertheless, it seems NBC has found a way to utilize him in a way it deems effective and in a manner that works for Jordan. And, as the season goes on, I’m eager to see what other topics the long-argued basketball GOAT discusses.

NBA on NBC's "Coast 2 Coast Tuesday" block begins on the titular night at 8 p.m. ET. Also, after the NFL season ends, fans will be able to see "Sunday Night Basketball."