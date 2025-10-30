Survivor Fans Were Sending Over The Big Elimination This Week, But Jeff Got Honest About His Thoughts On The Big Differences Between The Two Season 49 Ladies

Spoilers ahead for the most recent episode of Survivor 49.

Survivor is a groundbreaking series, and one of the best reality shows of all time. We're getting pretty deep into Season 49, and the drama is really heating up. Case in point: the most recent episode, which featured another tribe swap and the end of Sage's feud with Shannon. Fans sounded off online about it, and Jeff Probst also weighed in on these two very different players.

While some fans wonder how much Survivor contestants make, others are more fascinated with the interpersonal dynamics of the game. It remains to be seen if 49 ends up being one of the best Survivor seasons, but the last episode got fan talking-- especially when Sage finally voted out her frenemy Shannon. Folks on Twitter pulled footage about this plot line, such as:

Listen, Survivor 49 isn’t my favorite but Sage is carrying these episodes. pic.twitter.com/uhh67DFoUjOctober 30, 2025

Personally I do think that the dynamic between these two players has been one of the most riveting stories in Survivor 49 so far. Sage in particularly is getting a ton of love online, thanks to her big reactions and ability to blindside Shannon. Personally I think she's got some similarities to scene-stealer Carolyn Wiger, who also had big facial expressions and memorable confessionals.

While the new era of Survivor is known for being a bit kinder and more touchy-feely than the originals, the anger that Sage felt toward Shannon felt akin to classic feuds from years past. As another fan pointed out:

Thank you to Sage for bringing back hating somebody’s guts #Survivor pic.twitter.com/WctCAmEJUIOctober 30, 2025

I also found this moment to be the highlight of this episode, so it makes sense that it's going viral among Survivor fans. Following Shannon's blindside, the eliminated contestant went to hug all of her tribe mates. But Sage didn't want to be fake, after targeting her frenemy for multiple episodes and talking crap behind her back to both players and producers in her interviews. This moment was juicy, as is a prime reason why I wish the show would go back to studio reunions that takes place after the cast is able to see themselves on TV.

Paramount+: from $7.99 a month/$59.99 a year

The entire Survivor catalogue is streaming on Paramount+. Between the Essential plan running $7.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $12.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+.

Season 49 (which is streaming with a Paramount+ subscription) might have featured Kele's utter failure, but there's still been drama with the other two safe tribes. And the memes are coming about Saga and Shannon, such as:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sage the second Shannon wanted a goodbye hug lmaoo#Survivor #Survivor49 pic.twitter.com/3c7EIAE9JMOctober 30, 2025

This storyline ending's was explosive, and we'll have to see if other feuds on Survivor 49 get to be as juicy. For a few episodes now Savannah has complained about Jawan so we'll have to see if this comes to a head at the impending merge.

What Jeff Probst Said About Shannon And Sage

Not one to be left out of the discourse, Survivor host/showrunner Jeff Probst also addressed the conflicting personalities that made up the sixth episode's drama. During the On Fire podcast, he read from notes about Shannon that were written during the casting process, musing:

She’s a vibe. She’s a planet in her own orbit. She talks. She’s zany, new-age spirituality, very enterprising. Family of entrepreneurs. She has opinions, she will play the game, and engage the others. Undeniable energy. And when we saw her in casting, which we’ve talked about, she came alive in person, and she embodied all of those things that I just mentioned.

This assessment seems pretty accurate to me. With her mixture of faith talk and new-age meditation, Shannon was a unique personality who found a way to connect with plenty of her fellow cast mates. She was playing hard, which unfortunately made her a target by Sage, who seemed to vote her out for a mixture of strategic and persona, reasons.

Later on in the same pod, Probst went on to share his enthusiasm for this storyline, and the power of Survivor's social experiment. He said:

Because it’s one of the best parts of casting is you get to meet these amazing humans, and when she blossomed in that room, she got herself a spot on the show. This is the example, when you look at just Shannon and Sage, at the different walks of life that make Survivor special.

This mixture of different personalities is partly why Probst shut down the idea of a Golden season of Survivor. The show's premise is creating a little melting pot, with players of different ages and backgrounds forced to connect with each other for the game. And that's exactly what happened with Sage and Shannon.

Survivor airs new episodes Wednesdays on CBS as part of the 2025 TV schedule, and streaming the next day on Paramount+. Hopefully we get more thrilling plot lines that will get memed by the fans.