After Buffy The Vampire Slayer And Ted Lasso's Anthony Head Dies At 72, His Family Releases A Statement

Actor Anthony Head worked on a number of beloved TV shows throughout his career, including starring as Giles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and the villainous Rupert in Ted Lasso's cast. Unfortunately for his generations of fans, the multitalent has died at age 72. And his family has issued a statement about his final moments.

Head started off with a career in musical theater, before eventually breaking into mainstream TV as one of the stars of Buffy. That beloved cult series, as well as other projects like Ted Lasso, have resulted in tons of fans. But a report by BBC revealed he died at 72 years-old, along with a statement from his daughters Emily and Daisy. Their official comments read:

He passed away peacefully of complications due to pneumonia, surrounded by his family. It has been, and forever will be, an honour and a privilege to be his daughters, and to have witnessed firsthand the impact both he and his work have had on so many.

Anthony Head's daughters also said that they know "how dearly he will be missed by friends, colleagues and fans of the show he was in," emphasizing just how many fans the TV star had thanks to his work... particularly Buffy and Ted Lasso. The latter is considered one of Apple TV's best shows, and is set to return for more episodes. We'll just have to wait and see if he posthumously appears in the upcoming fourth season when it arrives for those with an Apple TV+ subscription.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

The first footage of Ted Lasso Season 4 didn't include the late actor, so only time will tell if Anthony Head's character Rupert Mannion ends up appearing. While not a series regular, the late actor appeared in 18 episodes throughout its original run. Funny enough, Rupert is also the first name of his Buffy character, although he's primarily referred to as Giles.

(Image credit: Apple)

From the family's comments, it's clear that the late actor's daughters understood just how much Anthony Head's work means to his fans. Particularly Buffy, since the show is a cult classic that's still regularly re-watched by fans (especially those with a Hulu subscription). Unfortunately, the Buffy community has lost a number of the leading actors recently. Because after Michelle Trachtenberg passed away in February of 2025, Xander actor Nicholas Brendan also died this past March. Head's death comes shortly after Hulu scrapped the Buffy revival, which fans were hoping to see Giles appear in.

Our thoughts are with Anthony Head's family during his impossible time. Fans can re-watch his roles in Buffy and Ted Lasso by streaming them, as well as the late actor's other roles in projects like Sweeney Todd, Little Britain, and Merlin. We'll have to which of his co-stars pen tributes to him after his passing.