'I'm In Tears' 90 Day Fiancé's Kalani Faagata Sends Heartfelt Message To Fans Following The Last Resort's Finale

90 Day: The Last Resort is over, and apparently so is the marriage of one of the couples involved. While Asuelu Pulaa offered a weird hint on social media that his relationship with Kalani Faagata was over before they filmed for the TLC spinoff, it wasn't until the show aired that the full scope of their situation became known to the fanbase. Now that seeming all the dirty laundry has been laid out, Kalani took some time to thank fans who tuned in and reached out amidst its airing, and said she was "in tears" due to the positivity flowing her way.

After responding to fans who criticized her using a "hall pass" after 90 Day: The Last Resort clarified details of the couple's cheating problems, Kalani had another more emotionally grounded message for her followers. In a story posted to her Instagram account, the spinoff cast member spoke out about how everyone's kind messages of support have impacted her life.

I'm in tears. I have thousands of messages from women of all ages and ethnicities who have taken time to cheer me on. I say this with everything in me, I love you all deeply and tremendously. It might just be a DM to you, but to me it's support, it's energy, it's love. Please continue to build up all of the relationships with the women in your lives that have your backs, like you all have mine. The power of us when we come together is the pure magic, and the sisterhoods that we create let us experience true love. I wish you all the healing and love that you've wished for me over the years a million times over. Thank you, thank you, thank you.

As a fan of the franchise, it's very hard not to feel a little emotional after hearing all that's on Kalani's mind. 90 Day: The Last Resort uncovered a secret history of sorts regarding their marriage that was kept hidden during previous franchise appearances. The reveal — Asuelu was unfaithful several times throughout the relationship, starting with her first pregnancy — changed how I felt about Kalani's decision to use a hall pass.

While 90 Day: The Last Resort was initially presented as a potential marriage saver, it seemed more evident as episodes went on that the chances of reconciliation were slim to none. After Kalani's secret about another ongoing relationship was revealed, it was clear no amount of therapy could fix their bond as it currently stood.

The best course forward was to find an effective way to co-parent with their two sons, which I'm hoping we'll see in spinoffs either on TLC or with a Max subscription. We've seen so many married couples from the franchise get their own standalone series, I think it would be refreshing to see a former couple go about their lives separately while still co-parenting and possibly starting up new relationships.

Right now, it's hard to say what is next for Asuelu and Kalani when it comes to reality television. As veterans of 90 Day Fiancé, they both are prime candidates for 90 Day: The Single Life, even though she's seeing someone. I also wouldn't blame either for wanting to take some time away from television once committing to a new relationship, considering how their marriage turned out. Only time will tell what the next move is for either and what other developments may come their way down the line.

90 Day: The Last Resort is over, but the episodes can be revisited over on Max. I enjoyed Season 1, though I do have some critiques if The Last Resort Season 2 happens. Ultimately, though, it was a nice twist on the typical 90 Day formula, so I'm totally down for another season regardless.