90 Day: The Last Resort's Kalani Reacts To Hall Pass Criticism, And Hints Asuelu Was Guilty Of More Than Premiere Revealed

Rumors of issues in Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa's marriage have persisted for the better part of a year, but it wasn't until 90 Day: The Last Resort that viewers were given definitive answers on what's going on between them. The couples therapy spinoff unearthed that they had major issues with infidelity, which included Kalani using a "hall pass" and hooking up with another man after learning Asuelu cheated. Following the episode, Kalani reacted to 90 Day FIancé's fans' thoughts on her actions and hinted there's more her husband is guilty of than what we learned.

Kalani Faagata was pretty cryptic on what was happening with her and Asuelu leading up to the spinoff. Now that 90 Day: The Last Resort is here, she's not afraid to admit she took that hall pass Asuelu offered and ran with it. She even posted a video of her largely unbothered by any criticisms fans have for her actions, and shared it for all to see:

I think that video alone speaks volumes on whether or not Kalani and Asuelu are still together following 90 Day: The Last Resort, but I concede we don't know anything for sure until it's confirmed by the couple or the spinoff itself. If their marriage is over, does this mean that Kalani pursued a relationship with the mystery man she used the "hall pass" on?

Those who watched the series premiere on TLC or with a Max subscription might walk away with the impression that Kalani certainly took the hall pass a step further than Asuelu's initial infidelity. Kalani already had a response for that crowd, as she shared a screenshot of a DM sent to her by a woman who contacted her about Asuelu sending her inappropriate messages (via John Yates). Kalani accompanied the Instagram Stories post with a simple statement that implies the reveals aren't over for Asuelu or his marital transgressions just yet:

I'm snitching on all you hoes this season. You've been warned.

The message doesn't give out details, but I believe it implies that Asuelu had more encounters with women during his marriage than just the one woman that he hooked up with in Samoa that gave him a yeast infection. Kalani only learned of the incident because Asuelu called her during the trip and asked her why his tongue was white. After some pressing, he confessed that he had relations with a woman in a bar but that it ended with oral sex. Kalani mentioned she wasn't convinced that was all that happened, and messages like this could've been why.

90 Day: The Last Resort has already drummed up a lot of drama for Kalani and Asuelu, and I'm so curious about what other reveals will surface with the other couples. For example, we know that Kelly Brown and Molly Hopkins filmed this special after a ton of legal drama between them. Will we learn even more about the now-infamous choke slam incident than we already know? Based on the amount of information we've gotten about Kalani and Asuelu, I'm optimistic we'll learn a good deal about each involved couple.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on TLC on Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET. Tune in to see more drama unfold between all the participants and maybe even some fights among cast members.