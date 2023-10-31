90 Day: The Last Resort Season 1 Is Over, Here Are Three Changes I Want To See If Season 2 Happens

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day: The Last Resort season finale, "The Last Walk." Read at your own risk!

90 Day: The Last Resort's first season is done and, by the end, there weren't too many surprises. Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa opted to move forward with their divorce after she found a new relationship, (which essentially ended her marriage). Meanwhile, everyone else present recommitted to their respective partners. Overall, it was a decent end to a spinoff that's proven to be entirely different from anything the TLC franchise has produced thus far. And after watching it from beginning to end, I have some thoughts regarding changes that can be made for a second season.

Right now, it's unclear whether 90 Day: The Last Resort will return for Season 2. In the event it does happen though, there are three alterations I'd like to see implemented. I make these suggestions as a longtime fan of both the franchise and many of these couples.

Excessive Drinking And Partying Needs To Stop

During the earlier portion of the season, I wrote about how the copious drinking made the couples therapy feel fake, but it simply can't be said enough. Every couple went into 90 Day: The Last Resort with issues, and some struggled to move past them, thanks to the rampant drinking and partying. Kelly Brown and Molly Hopkins didn't even remain through the end of the season, and one could argue the fights that cropped up during the partying played into that. In fairness, Kelly, while previously clapping back at fans, said he felt like Molly used him for the camera time, so maybe his departure was more so tied to that.

I can understand that TLC was aiming to film an entertaining reality TV series. However, in some instances, it felt like debauchery was being encouraged, and that's the wrong way to go about creating drama. I'd be curious to see how a season would progress with less drinking and partying and how much more positive the experience would be without those elements in a theoretical second season.

I Need To See More Moments Involving The Couples Working On Problems In Therapy

When recent photos of Jovi and Yara as The Addams Family gave the impression that their relationship is going well, I couldn't help but think about how dirty 90 Day: The Last Resort did the couple. It seemed like just enough therapy sessions were covered to establish that they don't trust each other and like to keep secrets. And yet zero tools were given to help them cope with that or improve the relationship. One could even make the argument that the experience just created more problems, though Jovi's big secret betrayal -- which involved him refusing a job close to home -- was a problem that needed to be addressed either way.

The show might've kept couples in therapy longer than was shown, but it'd be great to see more of those sessions moving forward. That would be much more preferable than the late-night hangouts with Angela Deem that get Jovi and Ed in trouble, provided it results in healthier relationships in the long run.

I'd Like To See More 90 Day Fiancé Couples Who Aren't In Crisis

Couples therapy isn't only for spouses at the end of their rope, and, in a future season, I'd love to see that highlighted. Bring in some of the more notable happily married couples from the 90 Day Fiancé franchise and let them work on their smaller issues alongside the couples who have bigger ones.

I think it would even be cool to see those more successful couples mentor those with larger problems, seeing as they share the common experience of marrying abroad. It could be helpful for the attendees and give viewers a chance to see thriving couples from past seasons mix it up with the pairs who are known for their drama.

90 Day: The Last Resort is over but, if you have a Max subscription, you can watch it all over again. That might be a great way to spend your time as you await word on Season 2.