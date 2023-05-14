I’m Not Sure There Are Any Haters Left To Hate As Donna D’Errico Asks ‘Any Objections?’ On New White Bikini Post

It’s the year of the celeb black bikini , but it seems like Baywatch star Donna D’Errico dances to the beat of her own drum. This week, she threw on a soft white bikini while nodding at some of the internet trolls who have made their negative feelings known on some of her previous posts. However, from what I can tell from the comments section, I’m not sure there are any haters left to hate.

In fact a slew of fans seemed really happy that the weather is heating up and D’Errico is busting out the swimwear once more. The actress, 55, certainly does know how to rock a bikini. This time around, she even captioned the post with “any objections?”

It seems there were none. Instead, fans flocked to the OnlyFans star’s Instagram page to discuss how much they loved the crocheted string bikini… and also how much they enjoy the actress calling out the naysayers. A smattering of the post’s most popular comments included one where a fan had all the legal jokes about the post.

No objections at all your honor!! The defense does have one last follow-up question however. We request at least twenty more bikini or lingerie photos for our clients records please!!!

Absolutely Not! Haters can piss off. Gorgeous.

Oh the haters gonna hate lol.

Many other commenters posted emojis or also noted they had no objections to her bikini looks. In fact, the comments sections was refreshingly pleasant, a nice change of pace from many other stars' Instagram posts. The reason the actress even made her “any objections” comment likely stems from the fact that last summer commenters weren’t nice when she started posting photos in lingerie and bikinis . She’s since nodded back to the star-spangled bikini that kicked off this narrative in the first place.

It’s not like D’Errico is the only celebrity on the internet to take some flak for her choices. Halle Berry, who is also in her fifties, recently clapped back at a hater who said she was too old for nude posts after she shared one on a balcony. The Catwoman actress also said in the past: “I just really want to like, slap these trolls because it really is damaging to people.”

In Donna D’Errico’s case, she's started trolling the trolls with gold bikini posts and more. In fact, though, she’s seemingly laughing all the way to the bank. Even her link in bio on Instagram notes “wears bikinis, makes millions,” and it sounds like her OnlyFans career has been lucrative --supplemented by this other social media stuff. Access to some of her content is free, though she charges for more exclusive content and accepts tips. And as long as you aren't hating, she'd probably be happy for an Instagram follow too.