Insider Claims Joe Jonas' Decision Split From Sophie Turner Was 'Not Easy.'

Breakups are never easy to begin with, but add in two kids and the fact that both sides of the former couple are public figures, and it’s pretty fair to assume that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are going through a pretty tough time right now. Early in September news broke that the couple was headed for divorce after four years of marriage, and that was confirmed when the Jonas Brother filed official paperwork September 5. As speculation swirls about why Joe chose to end the marriage , sources are now clueing fans into how his family allegedly feels about the split.

The pop star and the Game of Thrones actress got married in 2019, but they started dating years before that, in 2016. The couple share two daughters — 3-year-old Willa and a 14-month-old whose name has not been made public — who Joe Jonas has reportedly had custody of as he continues to tour with his brothers. Having family around is important to him right now, an insider told US Weekly , as making the choice to split from Sophie Turner was not easy. The source alleges:

Joe has always had an incredibly close bond with his whole family, so they’ve really been rallying around him during this difficult time. They know that this divorce was not an easy decision for Joe, but they’re supporting him in any and every way they can.

It was undoubtedly a tough decision for the singer, but the statement Joe Jonas made in the filing seemed to indicate it was the right thing to do, as the documents read, “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.” The couple released a joint statement that said their split was mutual and amicable, asking for privacy for the sake of them and their children.

It’s good to hear that Joe Jonas reportedly has the support of his whole family, because it can’t be easy to have kids on the road and then go on stage and perform every night while such turmoil is happening in his personal life.

US Weekly also reported that the Jonas Brothers’ parents Denise and Kevin Sr, as well as their other brother Frankie, were in the crowd to show support on September 9 at their Los Angeles concert, and a viral TikTok video showed them getting emotional when Joe sang “Hesitate,” which he wrote about Sophie Turner. The source continued:

Joe’s family understands that no matter what has happened between him and Sophie, that there are children involved so they’ll always be in each other’s lives. They’re proud of him for putting the children’s needs first and doing what’s best for them. It’s not an easy time, but right now they are just being there for Joe for anything he may need.

It wasn’t just his parents who were emotional about the song. Fans were in their feelings as well, when a couple of days earlier at the Jonas Brothers’ September 6 show, Joe Jonas changed a lyric in the song that fans felt was related to the breakup. He also has used his platform to reference the rumors circulating about him and Sophie Turner , telling concertgoers that, “if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it.”

Some have chalked the split up to their different lifestyles, as one insider alleged that, “She likes to party, he likes to stay at home.” Others have pointed to a resurfaced interview in which Sophie Turner expressed her wishes to move back to England .

Only Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and those close to them know how much truth lies in the rumors, but regardless of the reason, it’s sad to see this couple come to an end, and I’m glad Joe has his family to rally around him.