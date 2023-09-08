Jonas Brothers Fans Noticed Joe Jonas Seemingly Changed A Lyric In Song About Sophie Turner During Concert, And They're Emotional About It

On September 5, Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner . The next day, the actress and singer released a joint statement about their split, and the Jonas Brothers played a show in Phoenix, Arizona. During that concert, Jonas sang a very personal song about his relationship with the Game of Thrones star called “Hesitate.” As he sang the emotional track, and once the clip was posted on TikTok, many fans picked up on a seemingly small, but important, change he made to the lyrics, and now they’re feeling very emotional about it.

As the Jonas Brothers take their tour around the United States, they played a show in Phoenix, Arizona on September 6, the day after Joe Jonas filed for divorce. During the concert, they played “Hesitate,” a song famously about Sophie Turner . Some fans picked up on how the singer seemingly changed one of the lyrics to the track on Happiness Begins. Check it out:

In the recorded version of “Hesitate” Joe Jonas sings:

Don’t be scared, because I’m on your side.

However, at the brothers’ show following the news of the divorce, fans noticed that Jonas seemingly slightly changed the lyric to be:

Don’t be scared, because I’m on her side.

We don’t know why he seemingly switched out "your" for "her." However, due to how recent his divorce and the news surrounding it is, there’s a possibility that it's related. One thing we do know for sure though, is “Hesitate” is a very romantic and personal song about his relationship with Sophie Turner, and seeing him sing it now is extra emotional.

The Story Behind ‘Hesitate’

As mentioned, the reason behind fans being so emotional about this minor change stems from the fact that “Hesitate” is about Sophie Turner. Joe Jonas has been very open about the fact that the song from Happiness Begins is in honor of his ex-wife. In the brothers’ concert film Happiness Continues (which is available with an Amazon Prime subscription ), he opened up about the tune, saying:

‘Hesitate’ is a song I wrote. It’s like my vows before I wrote my vows. It’s my promise to Sophie. I can see in the audience when it’s definitely those other people’s songs. I see couples holding each other. I see somebody that song got them through something. For me, it takes me to a whole other universe, I’m seeing her walk down the aisle again every time I close my eyes.

Overall, their relationship impacted the Jonas Brothers’ work over the last few years, and it’s especially apparent with “Hesitate.” Along with this song, Turner and Jonas’ relationship has been featured many times in their music, including the music videos for “Sucker” and “What A Man Gotta Do.” With that said, many fans of the siblings fell in love with the couple too, and they’re bummed about their breakup.

Fans Are Feeling Emotional About Joe Jonas’ Performance

Due to the emotional meaning behind “Hesitate” and how new this divorce is, fans had strong reactions to the apparent lyric change. Underneath the TikTok of Joe Jonas singing the song, many commented about it. Here are a few examples:

“Cause I’m on HER side” IM SOBBING -haley

Hesitate Joe’s Version “don't be scared I'm on HER side” vs “I’m on your side” ❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹😭😭-Isaperreault

My heart hurts for them. He has to relive his best memories through song while going through a time where they feel most distant 🥺 -Harley

“her side” IM BAWLING 🥺 -k.criswell_

I just want to give him the biggest hug and let him cry it out…he looks so hurt 😭 -Jessica K

I cried the whole time 😭-Jessie

Many fans of the Jonas Brothers have likely been following them for more than a decade, and kept tabs on the trio after they broke up. During that time Turner and Jonas got engaged in 2017, and they got married in 2019, the same year the brothers reunited. So, when rumors of divorce broke about the actress and singer , some long-time fans of both were devastated. This tiny lyric change feels like an extra emphasis on how sad the break up is for the couple, and those who have been following them are feeling all the feels about it.

As more news comes out about Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s divorce, we’ll be sure to keep you posted.