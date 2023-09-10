TikTok Captured The Viral Moment Joe Jonas Seemingly Nodded At All Those Divorce Rumors Surrounding Him And Sophie Turner

It’s inevitable that any time a high-profile relationship comes to an end, fans of the couple are going to search for a reason why, and that’s certainly proven to be the case for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner . In the days since the singer officially filed to end his four-year marriage to the Game of Thrones actress, rumors have circulated regarding their different lifestyles and other factors that may have led to their decision. Jonas thanked his fans for their support during a concert in Los Angeles this weekend, and he seemingly had a message regarding all the speculation surrounding his impending divorce.

The Jonas Brothers lit up Dodger Stadium on September 9, as the band of brothers continued their tour less than a week after Joe Jonas filed for divorce in Miami Dade County, Florida. A viral TikTok video captured his emotional message to fans regarding rumors surrounding his split from Sophie Turner. Watch below:

Joe Jonas didn’t mention Sophie Turner by name or speak directly of the divorce news, but he acknowledged that it had been a “crazy week” before seemingly warning the concertgoers to not believe everything they read about the situation. He said:

I just want to say, if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it, OK? Thank you everyone for the love and support to me and my family. We love you guys.

Fans have had a lot of questions since learning that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner planned to end their marriage , and the singer’s message is a good reminder that none of us really knows what goes on in someone else’s relationship. It’s rarely ever just one thing that ends a relationship anyway, and the couple presented a united front when they released a statement about their breakup , saying they had “mutually decided to amicably end our marriage” and that it had been a “united decision.”

The parents of two made a request for privacy, but that didn’t stop people from trying to figure out what went wrong between them. Joe Jonas’ divorce filing mentioned that their two daughters have remained with him as he tours the country with his brothers, and their “different lifestyles” are rumored to have been a point of contention, as, “She likes to party, he likes to stay at home,” according to one alleged insider.

Fans have also speculated that location might have played a role in the couple’s apparent unhappiness, as an interview from last year has resurfaced in which Sophie Turner said she missed living in England and expressed her wishes to eventually move back across the pond. In the interview she said her husband might take some convincing but that living in the UK would ultimately be best for her mental health.

The Jonas brother and the X-Men: Apocalypse actress began dating in 2016 , getting engaged a year later before marrying in a Las Vegas ceremony in 2019. After a second wedding the next month in Paris, Sophie Turner gave birth to their first child, Willa, in 2020, with a second daughter following two years later.