‘There Is A Rockstar Side’: An Insider Revealed More About How Long Dave Grohl's Wife Knew About Secret Baby And How She’s Feeling Now
Dave Grohl announced the birth of his fourth child earlier this month.
Dave Grohl’s personal life has been at the center of much speculation as of late, following the announcement that he welcomed a fourth child outside of his marriage to wife Jordyn Blum. A plethora of rumors have cropped up in the aftermath, specifically in regard to the state of the 55-year-old rocker’s relationship with his spouse. Now, an insider is dropping more claims regarding just how long Blum knew about Grohl’s secret baby. Said individual also discussed how Blum is allegedly feeling at this point.
News of the baby girl’s birth was confirmed by Dave Grohl himself in an Instagram post nearly a week ago. According to a source for People, that was far from new information for Jordyn Blum. The unnamed person asserted to the outlet that at that point, Blum had known about the baby “for a while.” Nevertheless, the mother of three apparently was taken aback when she did learn of her husband’s latest child for the first time:
When the seasoned guitarist and songwriter shared the news on social media, he stated that he loves “[his] wife and [his] children.” He also added that he was doing “everything [he] can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.” This is the first time unfaithfulness has been linked to the (initially hesitant) star of Studio 666. For instance, his ex-girlfriend, Tina Basich, wrote about infidelity in their own relationship back in the late ‘90s. As for the rockstar’s marriage to Jordyn Blum, People’s source claims his flirtatious nature has still been an issue:
It would also seem that those who are close with the couple aren’t shocked by this turn of events. A separate source, who purportedly knows the pair, spoke about how the “My Hero” performer’s public persona plays into the reported disappointment that some feel over this turn of events:
The frontman for Foo Fighters (which he admits is a terrible name) also found himself wrapped up in a faux controversy. A day before his affair announcement, a woman claimed to be the mother of Dave Grohl’s baby, sharing her supposed truth via an IG post. It wasn’t long after the post went viral that it was discovered to have been faked. As of right now, though, many are seeking answers regarding the mother of Grohl’s new child.
Even though the “DOA” co-writer apologized to his wife and children for having a baby out of wedlock, insiders suggest there’s reason to believe that he and Jordyn Blum will split up. Among the pieces of evidence on that front are photos taken in August, which show Blum (who married Grohl in 2003) not wearing her wedding ring. At the same time, the pics seem to show the two spouses also looking less than friendly. Days after the baby news dropped, it was also said that Grohl had retained a divorce lawyer.
Throughout the drama, Jordyn Blum and Dave Grohl are reportedly prioritizing the well-being of their three kids – daughters Violet (18), Harper (15) and Ophelia (10). Only time will tell how the family makes choices and ultimately forges a path forward amid this love child development.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.