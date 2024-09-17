‘There Is A Rockstar Side’: An Insider Revealed More About How Long Dave Grohl's Wife Knew About Secret Baby And How She’s Feeling Now

Dave Grohl’s personal life has been at the center of much speculation as of late, following the announcement that he welcomed a fourth child outside of his marriage to wife Jordyn Blum. A plethora of rumors have cropped up in the aftermath, specifically in regard to the state of the 55-year-old rocker’s relationship with his spouse. Now, an insider is dropping more claims regarding just how long Blum knew about Grohl’s secret baby. Said individual also discussed how Blum is allegedly feeling at this point.

News of the baby girl’s birth was confirmed by Dave Grohl himself in an Instagram post nearly a week ago. According to a source for People , that was far from new information for Jordyn Blum. The unnamed person asserted to the outlet that at that point, Blum had known about the baby “for a while.” Nevertheless, the mother of three apparently was taken aback when she did learn of her husband’s latest child for the first time:

She was shocked when she found out about the baby. Her friends are like family, and they rallied around her.

When the seasoned guitarist and songwriter shared the news on social media, he stated that he loves “[his] wife and [his] children.” He also added that he was doing “everything [he] can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.” This is the first time unfaithfulness has been linked to the (initially hesitant) star of Studio 666. For instance, his ex-girlfriend, Tina Basich, wrote about infidelity in their own relationship back in the late ‘90s. As for the rockstar’s marriage to Jordyn Blum, People’s source claims his flirtatious nature has still been an issue:

Dave's flirty behavior has been a hurdle in their marriage. It's been hurtful to Jordyn.

It would also seem that those who are close with the couple aren’t shocked by this turn of events. A separate source, who purportedly knows the pair, spoke about how the “My Hero” performer’s public persona plays into the reported disappointment that some feel over this turn of events:

We keep reading over and over again how heartbroken everyone is because Dave was supposed to be the ‘good guy,' the rockstar that didn’t have to do those rockstar things. And people are crazy about the guy, but there is a rockstar side.

The frontman for Foo Fighters ( which he admits is a terrible name ) also found himself wrapped up in a faux controversy. A day before his affair announcement, a woman claimed to be the mother of Dave Grohl’s baby , sharing her supposed truth via an IG post. It wasn’t long after the post went viral that it was discovered to have been faked. As of right now, though, many are seeking answers regarding the mother of Grohl’s new child .

Even though the “DOA” co-writer apologized to his wife and children for having a baby out of wedlock, insiders suggest there’s reason to believe that he and Jordyn Blum will split up . Among the pieces of evidence on that front are photos taken in August, which show Blum (who married Grohl in 2003) not wearing her wedding ring. At the same time, the pics seem to show the two spouses also looking less than friendly. Days after the baby news dropped, it was also said that Grohl had retained a divorce lawyer .

Throughout the drama, Jordyn Blum and Dave Grohl are reportedly prioritizing the well-being of their three kids – daughters Violet (18), Harper (15) and Ophelia (10). Only time will tell how the family makes choices and ultimately forges a path forward amid this love child development.