An Insider Just Spoke Out About What's Going On With Yellowstone Season 5, And There Are Some Intriguing Ideas About The Kevin Costner Issue

Easily, the biggest question revolving around Yellowstone’s final episodes regards Kevin Costner and whether he’ll return as John Dutton. At this point, we have absolutely no idea if John Dutton will be written out or if the actor will be back. However, now there are reports about how the series will move forward if the ranch’s patriarch doesn't come back for the final season set to air on the 2024 TV schedule , and I’m intrigued.

Over the course of the last year, we’ve heard reports about Kevin Costner allegedly leaving Yellowstone over contract disputes that seemingly centered around his schedule and pay, among other things. Then, recently, a contradicting report came out, claiming the Oscar-winning actor might want to return to Taylor Sheridan’s show . This makes the question about the role John Dutton will play in the final part of Season 5 even bigger, and a source told Us Weekly that there are apparently a lot of discussions happening about it right now. They claimed:

They’ve internally discussed going a couple different ways with the story line if Kevin doesn’t return. [Co-creator Taylor Sheridan] could incorporate a big event to explain the disappearance, or there’s a calculative move to protect his family from an enemy.

The source continued saying that if Costner does not come back, Yellowstone will “focus more on the children and ranch hands and their relationships, conflicts and alliances.”

These claims are fascinating, and I really want to know how the show will move forward if Costner doesn’t return. Obviously, if he comes back we’ll likely see him involved in Jamie and Beth’s feud as his son attempts to impeach him. However, if John Dutton gets written off , how will he go? Will he die? Fan theories suggest that his cancer could come back, and he could go out that way. Will he just not be present? Maybe his work as the governor will fully take him away from the ranch.

Read More About The Yellowstone Universe (Image credit: Emerson Miller for Paramount) Upcoming Yellowstone TV Shows: What’s Ahead For The Series And Upcoming Spinoffs

Based on this source’s new claims, it seems like something big could go down. We’ve seen assassination attempts before, maybe there will be one that actually takes down John Dutton, leaving the ranch up for grabs.

Personally, I think the show would be better if John Dutton didn’t appear in the present. We’ve seen untimely deaths make shows better over and over again. Like how Succession killed off Logan Roy and made the final episodes about the kids and the succession of the company, I think Yellowstone would benefit from a plot development like it.

Also, Josh Lucas returning as young John Dutton seems likely, and through flashbacks, we could get a set of episodes that dive into the family’s history, the kids’ relationships with their father and each other, and the impact said relationships have on the fate of the ranch.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

These latest claims seem to insinuate that this outcome is plausible, and if Kevin Costner does not return, John Dutton’s disappearance will play a role in the show as it shifts its focus to the rest of the Yellowstone cast .