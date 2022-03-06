Is Aidy Bryant Going To Leave SNL After 10 Years? Here’s What She Says

Saturday Night Live has welcomed some very talented stars to 30 Rockefeller Plaza over the course of its 47 seasons, and Aidy Bryant is definitely one of them. For the last 10 years, she’s put in serious work and, as a result, she’s firmly etched her name in comedy history. One has to wonder, though, whether or not the star is ready to hang it up. Bryant recently shared thoughts on this matter, and it sounds like she’s at least given it some thought.

This wouldn’t be the first time that fans have wondered how much longer Aidy Bryant will remain on the NBC staple. Over the past few years, Bryant and co-stars Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong and Kenan Thompson (who’s been with the show for a long time ) have been at the center of departure rumors. Those arguably intensified after the stars had some curious moments during the Season 46 finale . During a recent interview with ET , Bryant expressed affection for SNL, referring to it as the place where she’s “grown up.” As for when she might leave, it seems she’s taking her time on making a decision:

I truly am taking it one minute at a time. I’m just kind of going to see where I feel at the end of the season. And right now we’re still in the middle of it, so I guess I’ll cross that bridge when I get there.

The Shrill star originally joined the show in 2012 alongside fellow Chicago comedian Tim Robinson . Like most of the show’s actors, she started as a featured player but became a main cast member during her second season. In her time on the show, she’s become known for her impressions of public figures like Sarah Huckabee and Ted Cruz. She’s also developed signature original characters like Tonkerbell and Jan Krang.

When she hasn’t been on stage, Aidy Bryant has also been very vocal on a number of personal and professional topics. In 2021, for example, she got honest about why she has no problem calling herself fat . Additionally, she’s been one of the many stars to speak out about the growing presence of intimacy coordinators on film and television sets.

With her growing career, it’s definitely possible that the actress could move on sometime soon, though she seems to still be enjoying her Saturday Night Live work. Her co-stars seem to make the experience particularly fun for her. In the same interview with ET, she talked about working with the group during the “depressing” age of COVID :

I think it’s a really good group. And to think these COVID years have played a part in it. Like, ‘God, it feels kinda nice to hold onto each other and stick to the routine [even] if it’s changing all the time.’

With Aidy Bryant enjoying the ride as much as she is, one would imagine that it might be difficult for her to say goodbye to SNL. She’s a professional, though, and she’ll likely take her last bow when she feels the time is right.

You can catch the fan-favorite performer when Saturday Night Live airs tonight at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Oscar Isaac is hosting, with Charli XCX serving as the musical guest, so you won’t want to miss it.