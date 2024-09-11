Wait, Is Former Jeopardy Host Mayim Bialik Actually Teasing A Return To The Game Show?

Who is “pleased as punch that TV’s best game shows are back for the Fall TV schedule ?” That’s right, I’m talking about Jeopardy! fans, as Season 41 kicked off in earnest on September 9, and without any of the set alteration complaints made by Wheel of Fortune viewers . It’s the first full season that’ll feature Ken Jennings pulling solo hosting duties, or at least it seemed that way until former alt-host Mayim Bialik’s latest comments went public.

Having served as Jeopardy!’s second semi-permanent host throughout Season 39 and part of Season 40, Bialik was let go from those duties in December of last year, prior to the series taking home the Emmy for Outstanding Game Show . The decision was a boon for fans who weren’t so pleased with the way the Big Bang Theory vet handled things compared to Jennings and Alex Trebek, while others were more taken aback by the decision to boot her.

Now, the latter group of fans may have reason to celebrate, as Mayim Bialik stoked a bit of hopeful speculation when talking to Fox News Digital about the potential to jump back behind the Jeopardy! lectern in Season 41 or beyond. In her words:

I'm definitely still a fan of the show and very honored that I was nominated for an Emmy for my work there. That is something that I got to change my bio, that I was nominated for Jeopardy. So, yeah, it's something I'm still very proud of. And yeah, we'll see what happens this season.

Obviously not a contract signed in blood or anything, but the Call Me Kat vet’s comments are among the first she’s made that hint at a potential future. But it’s unclear when we might learn more.

To be sure, it doesn’t appear as if Ken Jennings will be going anywhere anytime soon, as he appears to be settled in as comfortably as can be, quips and all. But he told CinemaBlend last year that he had a great time working with her , and was surprised when he learned the decision to let her go. Still, I can’t imagine Jeopardy!’s producers would shake up the status quo on the syndicated version without a major scheduling snafu in play.

Could Mayim Bialik Return To Host Primetime Tournaments?

Jeopardy! has expanded its programming plans beyond the syndicated iteration, with Pop Culture Jeopardy! bringing team-play to Prime Video, as hosted by Colin Jost. But the linear version will no doubt dig into primetime tournaments later in the season, with Jeopardy! Masters as arguably the biggest hook for viewers at home. And it's here where we're most likely to see Mayim Bialik make her game show return.

The show's big boss, executive producer Michael Davies, spoke in February 2024 about the decision to cut Bialik from the core series, explaining that enough TV stations requested the consistency of a single host that the decision was made to stick with Ken Jennings. However, he explained at the time that the door was still open to bring her back in some way, saying:

Mayim is a superb host — we hope to keep working with her on primetime versions and other spinoffs, those conversations are ongoing– but Ken really won the job.

Given Bialik's answers, it's clear that there aren't any burned bridges here, and that she will presumably be good to return if there's an open spot. We'll just have to wait and see where things go, and whether she'll be suddenly filming a secret project in the weeks and months to come.

Regardless of what happens there, I'm already hoping she pops up instead of Ryan Seacrest on Wheel of Fortune's April Fool's episode next year, too.