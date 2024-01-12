Mayim Bialik's Jeopardy! Season Won An Emmy After She Was Let Go. She Responded

The end of 2023 marked the end of an era for Jeopardy! when it was confirmed in December that Mayim Bialik would not return to host the show after sharing hosting duties with Ken Jennings since mid 2021. Even so, The Big Bang Theory star and game show host now can say she ended her run on the series on a high note considering her season of the show just won an Emmy.

Over the weekend, at the Television Academy’s 75th Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Jeopardy! took home the prize for “Outstanding Game Show.” The series won over Family Feud, That’s My Jam, The Price Is Right, and Wheel of Fortune. Here’s what Bialik said in response to the big win on her Instagram :

I’m so proud to have been a part of the 2022 season of Jeopardy! that won the primetime Emmy 🏆 last night for best game show! And hearty congratulations to Keke Palmer for being the first woman in 15 years to win best host - you’re an inspiration to women everywhere and I salute you 🫡

Despite Mayim Bialik recently parting ways with the game show, she still took some time to share her gratitude for her work on the series, especially considering its big Emmy win over the weekend. Bialik and Ken Jennings were also up for “Outstanding Host For A Game Show” alongside Wheel of Fortune’s Pat Sajak, Family Feud’s Steve Harvey, and Password’s Keke Palmer, but the latter host nabbed the award. Bialik humbly congratulated her fellow host and shared support for Palmer becoming the first woman in over a decade to win in the category.

Of course, if Bialik had won the prize instead, she would be the first woman to win “Outstanding Host For A Game Show” in 15 years, but the former Jeopardy! host happily supported the big win going to Keke Palmer. This was Palmer’s first season hosting Password after NBC revived the game show for the first time in decades alongside Jimmy Fallon.

Since Mayim Bialik was let go from Jeopardy! In December, there were a slew of questions regarding why Sony parted ways with the host . The decision was made months after Bialik decided to skip out on the final week of the spring season to stand in solidarity with professionals on strike during the 2023 WGA writers strike . Reports have alleged that Sony did not let her go based on this, but rather either because the strikes had somewhat disconnected her from the production or due to her own busy schedule, where she starred in Call Me Kat. The Fox sitcom has since been cancelled.