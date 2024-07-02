As It's Always Sunny Fans Await Kaitlin Olson's New Comedy, Glenn Howerton Just Landed A New Netflix Show

Like many other longtime fans of FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, I’m eagerly awaiting the next season of Gang-related mischief while rewatching older eps via Hulu subscription . But before that happens, fans will get to see star Kaitlin Olson in her new show High Potential on ABC , and it looks like her TV sibling will also be quite busy outside of Paddy’s Pub, as he just landed amidst the star-studded cast of a darkly comedic new Netflix series.

Having earned quite a bit of awards-season cred for his role in 2023’s Blackberry, Howerton has most recently been heard as the voice of man-child Fred on Max’s Velma, and it sounds like he could be playing a live-action mix of Fred and Dennis Reynolds with his role in Netflix’s Sirens. Even his name, Ethan Corbin II, sounds ripe for Howerton’s expertise in portraying faux-posh.

Glenn Howerton’s casting was announced alongside Kevin Bacon’s, and they’ll be joining a trio of talented actresses (including new Supergirl Milly Alcock ) in the new series, with the full cast to date noted below.

Julianne Moore

Milly Alcock

Meghann Fahy

Kevin Bacon

Glenn Howerton

Sirens, which creator Molly Smith Metzler based on her own play Elemeno Pea, will take place over a single weekend set at a fancified beach estate presumably owned by the mysterious and aristocratic Michaela Kell and her husband Peter. Per Variety , Ethan Corbin II is described as a “dear friend” and next-door neighbor of the Kell family who has spent his life as a roaming bachelor steadily “burning through his trust fund,” in part as a yacht club regular.

Michaela starts up a potentially questionable relationship with her new employee Simone (Alcock), whose sister Devon (Fahy) grows suspicious of, as Michaela’s exceedingly lavish lifestyle gives off enough cult vibes to inspire the sibling to step up. That said, Devon is clearly underestimating how difficult it will be to stop Michaela from getting exactly what she wants.

One has to assume that the sisters will also cross paths with ol’ Ethan Corbin II, whose name I hope gets used in its entirety every single time. And I can only further assume that Howerton will bring all the goods and then some.

While we're still not sure when Howerton & Co. will follow up on the gloriousness of It's Always Sunny Season 16, though there are still more guaranteed episodes on the way thanks to FXX's last extended renewal. Kaitlin Olson commented on the show's longevity earlier in 2024, joking that it could last 17,000 more years, even if Danny DeVito might not make it.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So rewatch all the Always Sunny chaos you can ahead of Sirens being available to stream with a Netflix subscription, and don't forget about Olson's The Mick, either.