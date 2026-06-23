90 Day: The Last Resort's Sarper Is Making Me Mad For One Big Reason Unlike Any Past Gripes I've Had

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 3 episode "Let Down Your Last Armor." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription, and read at your own risk!

90 Day: The Last Resort has me at my wits' end, but it's not due to the couples who will ultimately split or the fact that the unlimited alcohol is once again a problem. I really am just about to come unraveled at the newest 90 Day show on the 2026 TV schedule because, quite frankly, I'm over hearing Sarper Güven attempt to crack jokes every opportunity he gets.

When Sarper first announced his plans to pursue stand-up comedy, I wasn't sure it would work out for him, but hey, why not? He's sold out shows since then, and that's great, but maybe save the jokes for the paying customers, because I'm growing weary of it on 90 Day: The Last Resort.

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Sarper's Jokes Step On Moments Of Genuine Interaction On 90 Day: The Last Resort

I don't think I would be so bothered by Sarper's comedy if it wasn't abundantly clear he's searching for a setup wherever he gets an opportunity. Clearly, he's studied the formula of stand-up comedy and gets the basic gist of waiting for a moment to spring a joke. Unfortunately, he's so laser-focused on searching for those moments that it feels like he's not an active participant in any group interactions.

More importantly, it feels like he's more concerned about pushing his comedy out to the viewers than focusing on couples therapy with Shekinah. Anyone who's watched their various fights over the years or heard about the staggering number of women he's slept with knows that they have some serious issues to work out. So far, I haven't seen them drilling down on any of that, though the season is still young.

It Would Make Sense If This Was Sarper's Whole Thing Already, But It's Entirely New

If being a constant jokestar was how Sarper was first introduced, and appeared that way during his run thus far within the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, it'd be fine. (Probably not gut-bustingly great, but fine.) That's not the case, however, and his new dream to become a successful stand up comedian comes equipped with a new personality that seems to view every segment like he preparation for an open mic's "tight five" so he can get forced chuckles from his cast mates.

More On 90 Day: The Last Resort I'm Psyched 90 Day: The Last Resort Is Bringing In One Of My Favorite Cast Members To Shake Things Up

90 Day Fiancé is unscripted reality television, and while we've seen evidence over the years that certain arguments were filmed multiple times or cast members straight-up accused producers of changing up storylines in editing, there's a theater of the mind where we can all put that aside and enjoy the "reality" of it all.

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I think my main issue with Sarper's stand-up is that it breaks my immersion in the episode, as it seems like he's aware of what moments are bound to come up, and has applicable jokes ready to spring when the moment is right. Again, if he were just always naturally quick and charismatic in such ways, it'd be no big deal. It's clear these jokes are rehearsed, though, and he seems to have an uncanny sense of foresight into what situations he'll have to drop the perfect joke. Now if only the jokes were actually perfect...

Despite the jokes, I'll continue watching 90 Day: The Last Resort on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. The preview for next week showed Sarper getting into a fight, so maybe we'll get less jokes going forward.