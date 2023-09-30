Jada Pinkett Smith Reacts After Suspect In Tupac Shakur’s Murder Is Arrested

It’s been nearly three decades since the death of famed rapper Tupac Shakur and, in the years since, questions regarding his murder in Las Vegas have lingered. Authorities have continued to seek answers and, just this past week, there was a major development in the case. Police arrested and charged a suspect in connection to the 1996 shooting death of Shakur. Amid the renewed public interest in the situation, Jada Pinkett Smith – a close friend of the late performer – spoke out. The actress issued a brief statement in which she acknowledged the arrest.

60-year-old Duane “Keffe D” Davis was charged with one count of murder with the use of a deadly weapon with a gang enhancement on Thursday, according to ABC News . He was ultimately taken into custody on Friday. After the arrest was reported, the Matrix alum posted a response to her Instagram stories. In the short message, she expressed hope that this turn of events would mark a positive step forward for the Shakur family and the investigation:

Now I hope we can get some answers and have some closure. R.I.P. Pac.

Tupac Shakur and Jada Pinkett Smith met while they were both high school students at the Baltimore School for the Arts. Smith has been candid about their close friendship and how their lives changed after they met. The actress even revealed that she was a drug dealer when she met Shakur , who gradually began to enter street life as Pinkett was getting out of it. Like so many stars and fans, the A DIfferent World alum mourned the rapper after he was killed at age 25 in the drive-by shooting in Vegas. Given her love for the star, it’s understandable that she’d want comfort and closure for his loved ones. You can see her post:

(Image credit: Instagram)

At least one member of the Shakur clan has since spoken out about the arrest of Duane Davis, who’s discussed the night of Tupac’s murder on past occasions. The “Keep Ya Head Up” performer’s stepbrother, Mopreme, addressed the charge against Davis while speaking with the LA Times . He acknowledged the significance of the move while also noting that there’s still work to be done:

We still have to find out about accomplices — if there are any — and you still have to find out about motive, you know. And it’s all sad because it didn’t have to be this way. It’s fucked up and a reminder that my brother still ain’t here, but it’s nice to have some accountability.

More on Tupac Shakur (Image credit: Netflix) Chris Rock’s Brother Brings Up Tupac, Jada When Asked About Motivations Behind Will Smith’s Oscar Slap

While the Tupac Shakur has been deceased for some time now, his legacy and place within the pop culture zeitgeist remains strong today. His music is still widely regarded by fans and music critics alike. His life and work have also been depicted and dramatized in various films and TV shows. Several years ago, the latter was done through the emotional and (occasionally violent) biopic All Eyez on Me . Most recently, his legacy and that of his mother was chronicled in the documentary miniseries Dear Mama .

Though Duane Davis has been charged, there are other variables that must be looked into as part of the investigation. Only time will tell if the Shakur family gets the answers and closure Jada Pinkett Smith mentioned in her post.