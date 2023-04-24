Dear Mama: What To Know Before You Watch The Docuseries About Afeni And Tupac Shakur

Though he died nearly three decades ago, Tupac “2Pac” Shakur's impact on society can still be felt today. The incredibly consequential, and controversial, American rapper helped change the world of hip hop and the world in general during his brief yet prolific career. However, none of that would have been possible with the impact that his own mother, Afeni Shakur, had on him throughout his life.

If you have ever wanted to know more about the man behind songs like “California Love,” “All Eyez on Me,” and “Changes,” Allen Hughes five-part FX documentary series Dear Mama, which is also streaming for anyone with a Hulu subscription , is the perfect way to do so. But before you watch the music documentary chronicling the rise and fall of one of music’s most poetic voices, as well as how his mother shaped him into the man he would become, here are five things you should know about Dear Mama.

Dear Mama Explores The Lives Of Afeni And Tupac Shakur, Their Struggles And Impact On Society

The story of Tupac Shakur, and by extension, his mother Afeni, has been explored in great detail over the years with various specials and the 2017 music biopic, All Eyez on Me. However, those don’t come close to Allen Hughes’ multi-part documentary that takes a deep dive into the life and career of the late hip hop artist, as well as that of his mother, whose story is just as interesting and engaging.

Afeni Shakur’s political activism, time with the Black Panther Party, and her various issues with drug abuse are put on full display throughout the documentary, as is the impact she had on her young son.

To help tell its story, Dear Mama employs the use of interviews with friends, family, and other people close to Tupac and Afeni Shakur throughout their lives, which leads to some great moments from the start. These incredibly informative and engaging interviews are also combined with archival footage of the documentary’s subjects, speaking in their own words to tell their own stories.

Both Intimate And Informative

Like a lot of other great documentaries on Hulu , Dear Mama tells a story that is both intimate and informative without either aspect feeling neglected. So far, the docuseries has gone over the major aspects of Tupac and Afeni Shakur’s personal lives and impact on the world, while also tackling their tumultuous mother-son relationship that wasn't without its ups and downs.

The First Two Chapters Are Now Available, Remaining Three Debut On Fridays

The first two chapters of Dear Mama premiered Friday, April 21st, both as a streaming series and traditional TV show thanks to the FX on Hulu partnership . And like a lot of Hulu original shows and the great FX series , new episodes of the multi-part documentary will become available weekly with the remaining three parts going live at 10 p.m. each Friday until its conclusion in May.

The Docuseries Is Rated TV-MA

No surprise here, but Dear Mama is rated TV-MA, mostly due to the subject matter. There’s a lot of vulgar language, descriptions of violence and drug abuse, and situations that may not be the best for younger viewers. But if you don’t mind that, then this is a documentary series that should definitely be watched.

Hopefully, this leaves you with a better understanding of Dear Mama and helps you figure out if this is something you should watch. Remember, new episodes premiere at 10 p.m. ET Fridays on FX and Hulu. If you want to know more about the other new and returning shows coming to your small screen this year, check out our 2023 TV schedule .