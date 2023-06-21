After Reunion With Her Mom, Britney Spears Is Now Moving On To Her Sister

Britney Spears has made no bones about trouble she has had with varying family members. She’s blamed her parents and her sister in the past for the part they played in keeping her in a conservatorship. However, in recent months she’s made moves to make amends. First, her mother reached out to her and they reconciled. Now, it seems she has reunited with sister Jamie Lynn Spears as well.

In a new post, Britney Spears was the latest celebrity to rock out in Barbiecore pink. She shared footage of herself doing the activity she probably loves most – dancing of course – while on a boat with her husband Sam Asghari and other pals. While Jamie Lynn doesn’t appear to be a part of the festivities, Ms. Spears did caption the Instagram post with a comment about how she visited her sister on set.

It was nice to visit my sister on set last week !!! I’ve missed you guys so much !!! Loyal girls stay home but it’s so nice to visit family 😌 !!! This is me and Hesam’s first vacation in a year !!! I’m so so blessed and l’m gonna play the queen of hearts now.

Ms. Spears spending time with her sister is a big deal. Back in May, she reunited with her mom Lynne Spears , though the fans couldn’t help but stir up negativity. She later said Lynne just ‘showed up’ on her doorstep for the first time in three years. The two had coffee together and Britney later expressed feeling “blessed” the reunion moment had happened. Now, it sounds like she has maybe patched things up with her sister too.

This is great news given just a few months ago Jamie Lynn had commented about it being “hard” to be the sister of the “Toxic” singer growing up, though she also said she was “proud” of her. Britney Spears publicly called out her sister afterward, making it clear there were some hard feelings on both sides given that Britney was famous but her family was reaping the benefits while she was working. So, it’s great if they’ve been able to work past this and make amends privately.

In addition, Spears pointed out that the trip also had a double meaning for her as it was the first trip she and Hesam had been able to take together in a year. Previous vacations with Sam Asghari have included a two-week yacht vacation for their honeymoon and more.

Britney doesn’t clarify what her sister was filming, but Jamie Lynn Spears is set to be a part of Zoey 102 a film sequel follow-up to her popular Nickelodeon series Zoey 101. Given that film is coming out later this year and has a beach setting it's possible that's the "set" that Spears was able to reunite with her sister on, though to be clear this is speculation on my end. Season 3 of Sweet Magnolias is also dropping later this summer on Netflix.

Zoey 102 will be available to Paramount Plus subscribers later this year and in the meantime here’s hoping that the good vibes between Britney Spears and her family continue.