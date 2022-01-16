After Britney Spears Accuses Her Of Being A ‘Scum Person,’ Jamie Lynn Spears Fires Back
By Heidi Venable published
The feud continues.
Britney Spears has been engaged in a public and pretty nasty feud with her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, in the months since her conservatorship ended. The social media spat has turned particularly ugly since Jamie Lynn started speaking out in promotion of her memoir, with both sisters accusing each other of making up stories. The younger Spears has now fired back again at her older sister after Britney called her “a scum person” while disputing the things Jamie Lynn has said about her.
During an interview to promote her new book Things I Should Have Said, Jamie Lynn Spears recalled a time when she said Britney Spears locked them in a room while brandishing a knife. The older sister responded on Twitter, saying “only a scum person would make up such things” and saying the Sweet Magnolias actress had reached a “whole new level of low.” Jamie Lynn posted her latest response on her Instagram Stories, seemingly hoping to bring the back-and-forth narrative to an end:
The sisters clearly aren’t seeing eye to eye, as Jamie Lynn Spears seems to be trying to hash things out more privately. She said she has tried to reach out to her, but Britney Spears has apparently chosen to keep the feud open to the public.
It’s been clear that Britney Spears has trust issues with the members of her family, as she’s said she felt the “people closest” to her abandoned her during the 13-year conservatorship, which she has compared to "sex trafficking" and said the restrictions she was under included not being allowed to drink wine or perform new music. The “Baby One More Time” singer continued to talk to her sister via Twitter after her initial reaction to hearing her sister's knife story:
With both sisters at this point just accusing the other of making up stories about them, a private conversation might be necessary to get them on the same page, because right now it just seems like flying accusations. Check out Jamie Lynn Spears’ latest response below:
There’s no doubt the release of Jamie Lynn Spears’ book is a sore spot for Britney Spears. She’s trolled her sister for months over the book, particularly when the title was changed from I Must Confess: Family, Fame and Figuring It Out to Things I Should Have Said. It’s sad to see what’s become of Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears’ relationship, and only time will tell if they are able to work through the events of the past that tore them apart.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Can usually be found rewatching The West Wing instead of doing anything productive.
