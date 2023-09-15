Jason Kelce Got Asked About Those Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Rumors

You know a rumor is a big deal when it manages to make its way into other areas of pop culture, and Taylor Swift ’s dating life certainly seems to fall into that category. After speculation began to spread of a possible new romance between her and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce , the subject was bound to come up, with Travis’ brother Jason Kelce playing on the NFL's Thursday Night Football. Thankfully the Eagles won, or else Jason might not have been in high enough spirits to address his brother’s love life.

Following the Philadelphia Eagles’ victory over the Minnesota Vikings on September 14, Jason Kelce joined the analysts’ panel on the field, where retired NFL player Tony Gonzalez asked — supposedly on behalf of his 15-year-old daughter — about the rumors that Travis Kelce has been “quietly hanging out” with Taylor Swift . The older brother replied:

I’ve seen these rumors. I cannot comment.

However, amidst the laughs that the NFL post-game show was turning into a gossip fest, the Eagles’ center did, in fact, proceed to comment, saying:

Ever since Catching Kelce, everybody’s been infatuated with Travis’ love life, so I don’t really know what’s going on there. So yeah, I know Travis is having fun, and we’ll see what happens with whoever he ends up with.

Jason Kelce gave a big laugh as he wrapped up his response, and maybe it’s just the fact that I’m fully shipping the Midnights artist and the two-time Super Bowl champion, but I didn’t hear a denial there. Jason said he doesn’t really know what’s going on, but is that even to be believed, since we know Taylor Swift has been a topic of conversation between the brothers before?

On their podcast back in July, Travis Kelce recalled his experience at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour , where he apparently attempted to take part in the friendship bracelet exchange by fashioning one for the singer herself that had his phone number on it. The tight end allegedly wasn’t able to make contact that night, but now rumors have started to swirl that they saw each other in New York a few weeks ago.

Dating an NFL player would seemingly signal a change of pace for Taylor Swift, who ended her six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn , an English actor, back in April, before engaging in a short-lived romance with fellow musician Matty Healy , the frontman of The 1975.

As mentioned by Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce’s dating life was made a topic of public interest back in 2016, when he starred on the E! dating show Catching Kelce . His relationship from that series ended after less than a year, and he then was in a long-term relationship with broadcaster Kayla Nicole until May 2022, per Page Six .