Wednesday Season 3 Casts A Tim Burton Regular As Morticia's Sister Ophelia, And It Debunks A Theory I Had

Following Wednesday’s second season run on the 2025 TV schedule , we’ve gotten some very exciting news about the Addams Family spinoff’s third installment. After a season full of mystery and intrigue surrounding Ophelia Frump, Morticia’s sister has officially been cast. She’s being played by a Tim Burton regular, too, which is very exciting and debunks a theory I had about Wednesday’s aunt.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Eva Green Has Been Cast As Aunt Ophelia

It was revealed by Netflix that Aunt Ophelia will be played by Eva Green following Wednesday’s Season 2 cliffhanger ending , which revealed that Ophelia was alive and being kept in Grandmama’s basement. The actress has collaborated with Tim Burton on many occasions as she has had roles in movies like Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, Dumbo and Dark Shadows. So, she’s a perfect fit for Wednesday’s “mysterious and spooky” ensemble.

So, it would seem that we’ll get to see Green with a platinum blonde look and in Grandmama’s basement when Wednesday returns to Netflix’s streaming schedule . Remember, the season ended with her whereabouts being revealed as she wrote “Wednesday must die” in red on her cell’s wall.

A post shared by Wednesday Netflix (@wednesdaynetflix)

Personally, I can’t wait to see the Casino Royale star back in Tim Burton’s world and in costume as this long-talked-about Wednesday character. However, I can’t help but think about how it debunked my main theory about Ophelia, too.

(Image credit: Netflix)

This Confirmation Debunks A Theory I Had About Who Would Play Aunt Ophelia

Now, while this casting is thrilling, it also debunks a theory that I was hoping to be right about. As Season 2 came out last year, we theorized a few times that Lady Gaga could play Aunt Ophelia . While she appeared in the show as Rosaline Rotwood , it seemed possible that her character’s true identity could be the long-lost aunt of Wednesday Addams.

I mean, Rotwood was introduced to Wednesday by way of Grandmama, and considering the grandmother is also holding Ophelia, this seemed possible. Plus, the singer has the look to pull off the aunt, and considering her tiny role in Season 2, it seemed like something bigger could be set up.

(Image credit: Netflix)

It’s also worth noting that in the 1960s series, The Addams Family, Carolyn Jones played both Morticia and Ophelia. So, it also could have been fun (and within reason) to see Catherine Zeta-Jones trade her long black hair for a platinum blonde wig to play both Frump sisters in Season 3 of Wednesday. Clearly, that little theory has also been debunked.

However, those theories have officially been put to rest, because now we know that Eva Green will play Ophelia Frump when Wednesday returns for its third season.