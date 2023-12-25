Reese Witherspoon Touches On Her Longtime Friendships With Jennifer Aniston And Other A-Listers And Why She's Making Movies For Her Pals Now
Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston have spent a lot of time together in recent years, thanks to starring on the series, The Morning Show, a hit among those with an Apple TV+ subscription. The two are friends in real life as well, and in recent months the producer has opened up about making content with some of the a-listers she has long-standing relationships with in Hollywood, and how those friendships have only grown as they’ve been able to put together movies and TV projects they can be passionate about.
What Reese Witherspoon Has Learned During Her Two Decades+ In Hollywood
The industry hasn’t always been the best place to enhance female voices. While Reese Witherspoon says starting from the ground up and paying her "dues” did help her to build character, even once she became a famous name in projects like Cruel Intentions and Legally Blonde, she didn’t have a lot of say over the types of roles that were available to her. She wanted to change all that. So she did.
That’s where her pals like Jennifer Aniston came in. According to what Reese Witherspoon told Hoda and Jenna, Witherspoon saw a problem and she sought to fix it, creating content for women, by women, ranging from thrillers like Big Little Lies to rom-coms like Your Place or Mine.
It took a lot of work, but it paid off.
How Jennifer Aniston And Her Other A-list Pals Have Grown In Hollywood With Her
She ultimately reached out to Aniston in regards to The Morning Show and she says this ability to network, to connect, and to commonly align goals has pushed both their working lives forward.
Witherspoon spoke out about the “mutual respect” and “years of experience” she shares with some of her besties in Hollywood. This includes her Apple TV+ co-star, but also women like Jennifer Garner, whom she’s close enough with to exchange gifts, or Gwyneth Paltrow, whose business and birthdays she’s shouted out over the years. It includes women like actress Laura Dern, whom she recently spent holiday time with, as well.
Her relationships with women in the industry have been lucrative, as they’ve led to the $900 million sale of her company, but they’ve also been seemingly both personally and professionally fulfilling. As Aniston herself put it in an interview with Variety,
And after that huge finale ending twist in The Morning Show Season 3, they’ll get to continue doing so as the series heads into Season 4.
