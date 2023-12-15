Jennifer Aniston And Reese Witherspoon Respond To Morning Show Fans Who Didn’t Think They Got Enough Screen Time Together In Season 3

The third season of The Morning Show was both entertaining and emotional. On top of the Apple TV+ show embracing its soap opera side, the season also celebrated a slew of different plotlines and ultimately ended on a Season 3 finale twist. Suffice to say there was a lot going on, and amidst that fans couldn’t help but notice Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon didn’t have as much screen time together as they did the first two seasons. The two a-listers have seen your complaints, and they have a response.

The two actresses, who star as Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson respectively, did a joint interview with Variety to talk about the satirical drama. When it was brought up that fans felt they were in fewer scenes together during Season 3, they explained that it only made sense story-wise. The good news? The seem aware of how much fans love seeing them together:

Witherspoon: "We do have two different storylines, so if we did everything together, it’d be like, we’d never sleep. It’d be like I work the day shift, and you work the night shift. I do hear that people’s favorite scenes are when we’re together."

Aniston: "I know, it’s just hard to put it into each other’s storylines because they’re separate. Unless I was popping up in your and Julianna [Margulies]’s bed, like, 'Hi, can I get you some coffee?'

While it’s definitely disappointing that Aniston and Witherspoon weren’t on screen as much together, the reasoning makes sense. The series has to make sure that Alex and Bradley’s individual storylines get the proper focus, which means they can’t always be together. That doesn’t necessarily mean they never share screentime, and honestly it's kind of a compliment the fans enjoy the moments they do get together and seem to want more.

Since The Morning Show Season 4 is already in the works for those with an Apple TV+ subscription, there’s always the possibility that fans will be getting much more of Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon working together. However, that all will depend on where the storylines will take their characters. Considering Bradley was revealed to have destroyed evidence from the January 6 capital riots, I assume her story is going to be a lot more complicated than Alex’s.

Due to her actions, it’s possible Bradley could be getting some jail time in Season 4. However, as of now, Witherspoon doesn’t even know what her character’s future will look like -- though there's no way this storyline is going to be DOA.

It's early days yet to be thinking about the future. There isn’t a premiere date for the fourth season, though with the strikes over, I'm hoping more 2024 TV schedule news will be imminent. Hopefully, the next time around longtime pals Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon will in more scenes together. I'm just happy the two are aware of just how much people love seeing them together onscreen.