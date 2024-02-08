There's A Sweet Photo Of Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lawrence And Reese Witherspoon All Hanging Out, And It's Exactly What Awards Season Is Made For

While seeing the 2024 Golden Globe winners accept their awards was all fine and dandy, when it comes to award season, what I love just as much is seeing so many beloved celebrities having fun together. Case and point: while I adored Robert Downey Jr.’s acceptance speech for Oppenheimer, I loved seeing Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lawrence and Reese Witherspoon posing for a sweet photo together just as much. This time of year in Hollywood is made for mixing and mingling, and this picture proves exactly that.

Award season gives us a chance to see A-list actors hanging out with fellow performers who we’d normally never seen them with. While Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon have been working together for years, and they are set to lead Season 4 of The Morning Show together, they’ve never worked with Jennifer Lawrence. So, when I saw this photo I got super-duper excited:

(Image credit: Photo: Todd Williamson/CBS via Getty Images)

That night, Jennifer Lawrence was nominated for her movie No Hard Feelings, and The Morning Show was nominated for Best Television Series, Drama. The three actresses seemingly took advantage of being in the same room, and they chatted it up with each other. They also posed for this super sweet photo too!

While J-Law’s reaction to her nomination was the hilarious highlight of the show, this photo is easily one of my favorite wholesome moments. Seeing all three of these powerful women together is honestly empowering, it also got me thinking about them doing a project together.

To me, that’s the magic of award season. Alongside folks winning the actual awards, these unexpected pairings or unpredictable reunions are what make them so fun.

For example, last year, Ke Huy Quan was living his best life getting selfies with Tom Cruise and bunches of other beloved actors. Plus, he had the sweetest reunion with Harrison Ford on the Oscar stage . Obviously, it was emotional and heartwarming to see him win all those trophies for Everything Everywhere All at Once. However, his enthusiasm for meeting and reuniting with so many famous folks was equally entertaining.

Whether these interactions spark collaboration or are simply a sweet moment shared among celebrities, seeing worlds collide, as it did with Lawrence, Aniston and Witherspoon. is one of the reasons why I tune in for award shows every year.

With the SAG Awards and Oscars both approaching on the 2024 TV schedule , we’ll get to see actors from all over the industry come together to celebrate their work. Hopefully, we’ll get more sweet moments like the one shared between Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.