‘I Wouldn’t Have Made It Through That Season’: Jennifer Lopez Recalls The Sweet Way Jamie Foxx Helped Her Early In Her Career

Before Jennifer Lopez was a world-renowned actress and musical talent who could sell out arenas, she got her start in Hollywood by way of a show by the name of In Living Color. JLo was a member of the Fly Girls – the show’s in-house dance troupe. She, of course, eventually made waves on the show and eventually found major stardom, but not everything was easy for Lopez in the beginning. On that note, she recently recalled the sweet way Jamie Foxx helped her early in her career.

At the beginning of the third season of Fox’s beloved sketch comedy show, Jamie Foxx joined alongside Jennifer Lopez, so they were both newbies at the time. Jennifer Lopez recalled this time in her life while chatting with Jharrel Jerome for an EW segment, her co-star in the 2024 movie schedule release Unstoppable. Jerome recalled the attention he received following his brilliant turn in the 2016 Moonlight and how Foxx provided him with keen advice at the time. After that, Lopez shared her own story about her friendship with Foxx:

Jamie and I got onto In Living Color in the same year, and we were the two new cast members. And, if it wasn't for him, I wouldn't have made it through that season. … That was when I first got to L.A, when I was in In Living Color. I used to [run home to New York] every weekend 'cause I was so lonely — I hated it, I missed my family. Jamie and I, we became really good friends, and we're still friends to this day, honestly. If it wasn't for him, I wouldn't have got through that. I might have moved back to New York, and none of this would have ever happened. We would not be here right now.

It’s wild to think that if not for the future Oscar winner’s kindness and support, the “Jenny from the Block” singer could’ve very well forsaken her career. While many of us probably can’t relate to being on a major network show, a number of people can likely understand the notion of being homesick. I mean, making the leap from the east to west coast is no small endeavor, and it certainly helps to have a friend when you’re in new surroundings. All in all, I just love hearing that the dancer and songstress had someone watching her back in LA.

What’s also sweet is that the In Living Color cast members are still in touch. The show, which debuted in 1990 ended in 1994 after five seasons, and Jennifer Lopez left following the fourth season. Meanwhile, Jamie Foxx remained with the show throughout the remainder of its run. Some stars can certainly lose touch with each other over the years or become estranged due to drama. One need only look at the relationship between Foxx and Tommy Davidson (another cast member) to get a sense of that.

Considering the passage of time and how people can lose touch, it’s good to know that the Collateral star and Hustlers lead are still tight. The Keenen Ivory Wayans-created sketch show was a cultural touchstone and a hit for Fox, which was important for Black audiences in the ‘90s. It was simply iconic, and some viewers may even remember how the aforementioned celebrity friends were introduced. If not, check it out for yourself via this clip:

The years have certainly been good to both Jennifer Lopez and Jamie Foxx, as both remain booked and busy. Foxx’s many Oscar-worthy performances have made him one of the industry’s most sought-after actors, and he also has a few titles lined up for the 2025 movie schedule . Meanwhile, Lopez is looking towards the eventual release of the latest adaptation of Kiss of the Spider Woman. You love to see stars thriving but also encouraging each along the way.

Unfortunately, In Living Color isn’t available to stream, as of this writing. However, those looking to see JLo’s latest film should check out Unstoppable when it opens in limited theaters on December 6. The movie will then become available to stream with a Prime Video subscription on January 6.