Of Course, Jennifer Tilly Rocked A Dress With Her Own Face On It And Absolutely Slayed

The 15th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premiered in December and, since then, it's offered drama centered on friendships, high-profile divorces and all kinds of craziness within the glamorous cast. However, the Bravo reality series wouldn’t be complete without those juicy, tension-filled reunion episodes that’ll be featured as part of the 2026 TV schedule. And, given Jennifer Tilly’s role as one of the “Friends of the Housewives,” she showed up to the occasion with a dress that had her own face on it!

Chucky icon Jennifer Tilly joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in Season 14 and provided personality and humor to the often tense cast dynamic. Tilly has proven to be a fun and eclectic kind of media personality, so we probably should've expected that she would show up and show out for RHOBH’s Season 15 reunion episodes. BravoTV’s Instagram sure showed Tilly slaying at the event, and you can check out the outfit that has her visage on it:

A post shared by Bravo (@bravotv) A photo posted by on

Based on this alluring photo, Jennifer Tilly’s got her eye on you, and so does her dress! For her sit-down with Andy Cohen, the Haunted Mansion alum rocked a custom-made Balmain gown with millions of beads forming an image of her face across the dress. Wearing one's own portrait may be taken in a number of different ways but, in the case of a queen like Tilly, it's a serious flex.

Article continues below

What also makes Tilly’s look so impeccable is her subtle makeup, which is giving me all kinds of Cleopatra vibes. Also, her big ‘70s style poofed hair with the braided headband is a genuinely regal touch. All in all, the Oscar nominee's outfit is too hard to ignore, and it would signify a serious fashion statement whether she was at that reunion or not.

More on the Real Housewives Franchise (Image credit: Bravo) I Tried Real Housewives Of Rhode Island For Dolores, But I Stayed For All The Crazy

Tilly also shared more fun facts about her RHOBH look with The Daily Dish backstage (via BravoTV), including that her gown weighed 30 pounds. As heavy as that dress may have been, it clearly hasn’t weighed down her sense of style. Tilly also explained that while her beaded gown was quite a sight to see standing up, it’s not the best look to sit in. I can understand that, as it may be quite uncomfortable -- and her facial design on the dress would look all distorted while she was in a sitting position.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Grab a subscription to Peacock TV and stream all the Real Housewives content you want! The service costs as little as $7.99 a month, and you can also pay more for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus in order to enjoy ad-free streams as well as the option to download titles to watch offline later.

There’s no doubt that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is a different show now compared to when it first premiered in 2010. Many of its cast members have come and gone, most recently Garcelle Beauvais, as she announced her exit after Season 14. Lately, the reality series has also received mixed responses from fans for the show’s lack of real friendships and uninspired storylines. While the Bravo series has been divisive among viewers in recent years, Jennifer Tilly’s inclusion has arguably been refreshing and arguably makes for a reason for viewers to tune in.

Of course, as stunning as Jennifer Tilly's Balmain gown is, there's a good chance fans really want to know what kind of drama is going down at the reunion. Those questions won't be answered for a few more weeks, but I remain curious as to whether the revelations will be as spicy as Tilly's dress.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can see Tilly dressing to impress in that same gown when the first part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' reunion premieres on Bravo on April 23rd. For now, fans can watch all of the current episodes of the season using a Peacock subscription.