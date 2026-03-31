Jenny McCarthy Said Losing Teeth And Eye Growths Had To Do With A Botched Dental Job, And I'm Horrified

Talk to anybody who watched last year’s Bring Her Back, and they’re very likely to bring up the cantaloupe scene as something that haunts them to this day. Horror filmmakers know there’s something about teeth and eyes that can turn even the sturdiest of stomachs, but it’s even worse when it’s real. Jenny McCarthy has apparently been fighting some serious infections, and her story about botched dental work and eye growths is as terrifying as any upcoming horror movie.

Jenny McCarthy opened up on Maria Menounos’ Heal Squad podcast about how a trip to the dentist led to “six months of living hell in my mouth.” It all started with an infected root canal, which she chose to have cleaned out rather than pulled when it began to cause swelling to her face. Then, McCarthy said:

Three weeks later, I’m on Masked Singer, my face blows up again. It got infected again. So I went to a dentist, just a regular dentist out here, who pulled it and said, ‘We have to pull it. It’s so infected.’ Pulled it. Well, what wound up happening was it didn’t get cleaned out all the way. So there was infection left in there and bone grafted on top of it. So I went on my merry way with, now, infection brewing in my bone. I wound up a few months later getting, like, basically a jaw infection.

The Masked Singer judge said she began undergoing surgeries to clean out pools of toxins underneath where her wisdom teeth had been, and she had another root canal pulled, but the infections kept coming. As horrifying as it is to think about constant mouth infections even after eight surgeries, it got worse from there. Jenny McCarthy told the host:

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I started growing these growths on my eye, Maria. Yes, on the eyelid right here. It looked like the nastiest whitehead pus-filled eraser top — as big as an eraser top — growing on my [lower eyelid].

There have been plenty of terrifying eye scenes in movies, and what Jenny McCarthy said next fits right along with any of them. She continued:

So then I had to have it surgically removed. Four weeks later, it grew back. Four weeks later, another one grew back. Four weeks later, another one grew back. Now I’m into July. I’m wearing sunglasses everywhere. … I’m oozing infection, oozing infection coming through my eye.

Please don’t ever say “oozing infection coming through my eye” ever again, OK? Thanks. As the mouth and eye infections continued, with the surgeries and antibiotics not working, her doctor said something deeper must be happening, so she tested the actress for mold. Ding ding ding! The former View co-host said:

So she gets on the phone and goes, ‘Now we’ve figured out the problem. The reason why you’re having constant infections, your body won’t heal, you’re oozing things is because you have mold. You have mycotoxin poisoning.’

Jenny McCarthy said because of her weaker immune system, her body wasn’t able to fight off the mycotoxins, and they buried themselves in her gut, nose and sinuses by her eyes. The doctor said she was even at risk of having seizures.

The actress started a “heavy-duty mold protocol” in January that she says will likely last a year, and while it sounds like she’s still in the middle of her battle, at least she finally knows what was causing all of her issues and can stop oozing things from her eyes.

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You can catch Jenny McCarthy on the Season 14 finale of The Masked Singer when it hits the 2026 TV schedule at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday, April 1, on Fox and streaming the next day with a Hulu subscription.