Jenny McCarthy Said Losing Teeth And Eye Growths Had To Do With A Botched Dental Job, And I'm Horrified
Have I stumbled into a horror movie?
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Talk to anybody who watched last year’s Bring Her Back, and they’re very likely to bring up the cantaloupe scene as something that haunts them to this day. Horror filmmakers know there’s something about teeth and eyes that can turn even the sturdiest of stomachs, but it’s even worse when it’s real. Jenny McCarthy has apparently been fighting some serious infections, and her story about botched dental work and eye growths is as terrifying as any upcoming horror movie.
Jenny McCarthy opened up on Maria Menounos’ Heal Squad podcast about how a trip to the dentist led to “six months of living hell in my mouth.” It all started with an infected root canal, which she chose to have cleaned out rather than pulled when it began to cause swelling to her face. Then, McCarthy said:
The Masked Singer judge said she began undergoing surgeries to clean out pools of toxins underneath where her wisdom teeth had been, and she had another root canal pulled, but the infections kept coming. As horrifying as it is to think about constant mouth infections even after eight surgeries, it got worse from there. Jenny McCarthy told the host:Article continues below
There have been plenty of terrifying eye scenes in movies, and what Jenny McCarthy said next fits right along with any of them. She continued:
Please don’t ever say “oozing infection coming through my eye” ever again, OK? Thanks. As the mouth and eye infections continued, with the surgeries and antibiotics not working, her doctor said something deeper must be happening, so she tested the actress for mold. Ding ding ding! The former View co-host said:
Jenny McCarthy said because of her weaker immune system, her body wasn’t able to fight off the mycotoxins, and they buried themselves in her gut, nose and sinuses by her eyes. The doctor said she was even at risk of having seizures.
The actress started a “heavy-duty mold protocol” in January that she says will likely last a year, and while it sounds like she’s still in the middle of her battle, at least she finally knows what was causing all of her issues and can stop oozing things from her eyes.
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You can catch Jenny McCarthy on the Season 14 finale of The Masked Singer when it hits the 2026 TV schedule at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday, April 1, on Fox and streaming the next day with a Hulu subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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