How Brandi Granville’s Breast Implants Led To Her Years-Long Facial Parasite Mystery

The Real Housewives franchise has gifted us with some of the best reality TV shows, airing both on Bravo and streaming with a Peacock subscription. That includes The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which which starred Brandi Glanville for a number of years. Most recently Brandi has become synonymous with a facial parasite she'd been battling, although luckily she finally got a diagnosis. And the TV personality revealed how her breast implants actually impacted her health.

Back in January Glanville started looking like herself again, thanks to finally figuring out what was going on in her body. She recently caught up with TMZ outside of her doctor's office, where she gave some more context into what was happening with her facial parasite. As she put it:

I definitely had a parasite. And then I was shocked. Because, I mean, honestly my implants I've had for 20 years almost. They looked fine, they felt fine, the mammogram said they were fine. It wasn't until I had a sonogram. I was just feeling like maybe just check that too. Why not? I mean, I've checked everything else. I went to 21 doctors and I spent so much money.

Ouch. The Traitors alum has been making a ton of headlines related to her face in recent years, including when Brandi had a disastrous Nair experience. And while she originally blamed her facial parasite on filming the lost RHUGT season in Morocco, it sounds like her breast implants were a big reason behind her declining health. And it took ton of tests and doctors before she figured it out.

Later in the same conversation, Brandi Glanville further explained why her breast implants negatively affected her so much. It seemingly comes down to upkeep, as she shared:

You really should change your breast implants out at 10 years, and I just didn't do it. I'm like 'it's not broke, don't fix it.' So I learned a really hard lesson.

This definitely sounds like a cautionary tale out there for folks who have gotten breast augmentations. Some people might not know that they need to be swapped out after a decade or so, and Glanville's health issues are seemingly proof of that. Luckily she finally got a diagnosis, and is on the mend.

As Brandi pointed out, she's not totally out of the woods yet. She has more treatments to come, including dental work after having teeth pulled. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star spoke about how she's feeling mentally, offering:

It sucks to age 20 years overnight.

This might be her perspective, but Bravo fans who have been following her health journey have already seen the vast improvement in her appearance. Hopefully Brandi will continue improving, and be back on our TVs sooner rather than later.

While Glanville filmed another season of Ultimate Girls Trip, her legal issues with Caroline Manzo have seemingly sunk the project. Despite the season being in the can, it's likely not ever going to see the light of day, either in the 2026 TV schedule or beyond. But while she's not on TV currently, at least she has her health.