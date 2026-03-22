Johnny Knoxville Says Jackass 5 Co-Star Injured Their Finger Trying To Retrieve A Coin From Someone’s Butt (And I Have So Many Questions)

Look, I’m beyond excited that Jackass 5 is on the way but ever since it landed a spot on the 2026 movie schedule, I’ve had a few questions. Now, thanks to one truly asinine (and yes, pun absolutely intended) injury involving one cast member, I somehow have even more queries. And, if you're wondering why, it's because said co-star hurt their finger while trying to retrieve a coin from someone else’s butt. (Yes, you read that right.)

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Johnny Knoxville casually dropped what might be one of the most bizarre injury stories tied to the franchise yet. And, considering the history here of the franchise's most stomach-turning moments, that’s really saying something. Knoxville revealed that longtime Jackass cast member Dave England suffered a pretty serious injury while filming a pretty un-serious stunt:

I just got word today about an injury. I'm sorry to report Dave England… ripped the tendon off the bone of his middle finger — and it coiled at the base — by sticking it up Zach [Holmes'] butt. Can you say that on your show? He was trying to retrieve a coin and it was way up in there. And I'm not even joking, he has to have surgery.

Okay, first question: What was the coin doing in said butt? Second question: Why was Dave England fishing it out with his fingers? Third question: How? Just. How?

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What makes the whole thing even more surreal is that Knoxville himself seemed genuinely baffled by how the injury even happened. (Honestly, same here.) But, when Fallon asked him how something like that could even occur, the Old Grandpa performer had the perfect response:

No, because there's so many soft corners! It's like… I don't know how he did it.

Jackass has always thrived on chaos, pain, and increasingly ridiculous setups, but there’s usually some kind of logic to how things go wrong. Here, even the guy who helped build the franchise is struggling to explain it.

At this point, injuries are practically part of the package. From broken bones to concussions and even brain injuries thanks to bulls, the franchise has built its reputation on pushing limits and dealing with the consequences. Still, even by those standards, this latest story feels especially unhinged.

Dave England may not be the first name people think of when they think Jackass, but he’s been there since the beginning, often taking on some of the messier, or shall we say “browner,” more extreme bits. He famously used a hardware store display toilet exactly as intended in the first movie, and then there’s the unforgettable “Poo-Cano.” What starts as a peaceful shot of a model train set quickly turns into something else entirely, as a mountain is revealed to be England mid-stunt, ending in a chaotic (and very on-brand) explosion of feces that’s as foul as it is weirdly memorable.

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(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Still, digging around in someone’s backside to retrieve a coin feels extreme even by Jackass stunt standards, but ending in a torn ligament? That’s a whole other level. Which brings me to one final question: how in the world does Zach Holmes’ rear end have that kind of grip strength? Actually, never mind. I don’t need that answer.

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If nothing else, this latest incident is a pretty clear reminder of what fans can expect from Jackass 5. The franchise isn’t slowing down. If anything, it sounds like they’re still finding new ways to outdo themselves. The crew is doing exactly what they’ve always done—pushing boundaries, making each other laugh, and occasionally ending up in the hospital along the way.

Jackass 5 hits theaters on June 26, 2026. If you want to revisit the past films in the series, they're streaming with a Paramount+ subscription.