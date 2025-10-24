I Can't Get Over Jon Bon Jovi Gushing About Meeting Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi's Daughter

A lot has changed in a relatively short period of time for Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi. It was just about four years ago that the pair started dating, with them getting engaged two years later (in 2023), marrying with doves and fireworks-filled festivities in 2024 and then announcing a couple of months ago that they’d adopted their first child. Now, I just can’t get over proud granddad Jon Bon Jovi gushing about his new granddaughter.

What Did Jon Bon Jovi Say About His New Granddaughter?

It’s certainly been a busy time for Millie Bobby Brown. Not only did she film the final season of her hit sci-fi horror series, as well as starting work on Enola Holmes 3 (both of which you can watch with your Netflix subscription), but Stranger Things Season 5 will actually hit the streamer pretty soon on the 2025 TV schedule.

Of course, these professional highs have been joined by many personal ones, as well, with her marriage to Jake Bongiovi, a move to a farm in Georgia, and their new baby adding to recent joys. Just as expected, Bongiovi’s father, rock legend Jon Bon Jovi, has been gushing freely about being introduced to his new grandchild, and it’s just the most adorable thing. When speaking to Today recently, he said:

Immediately, you fall in love. You know, when we met Jake and Millie's daughter, it was just immediate. You're like, 'That's my granddaughter.' And it's cool, you know? And she won't be able to walk for at least 10 or 12 years because Papa will be carrying her everywhere she goes.

Awwwww! I love that along with relaying how much he adores his grandchild that he gave us some additional info. Apparently, Jake will be known as “papa” instead of dad or pop, and it sounds like their daughter will be a daddy’s girl. Though I do hope he can eventually relax enough to let the kid learn how to walk well before she’s in the fifth grade!

Hopefully, the eager young mom and her musical scion husband will forgive Bon Jovi if he accidentally spilled any details they were trying to keep private while speaking excitedly about their baby. The couple has kept a lot about their daughter to themselves for now, as the public hasn’t seen any photos of her face and we don’t know her name or any specifics about their adoption process.

In fact, her Stranger Things co-star/bestie Noah Schnapp was recently asked about the little girl, and gave a super thoughtful response by admitting that he didn’t know what Brown and Bongiovi would want him to share. So, he responded carefully by only saying that he was happy for his friends, adding that he’d met their daughter and she was “so cute.”

Grandpa Bon Jovi is likely to be fully aware of what he can and can’t share with the world about his celebrity family’s newest addition right now, and I’m sure he won’t stop the public love fest anytime soon.