Boston Rob Didn't Hold Back His One Complaint About Dylan Efron's First Performance On Dancing With The Stars

Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach are killing it on Dancing With The Stars Season 34. While he hasn't gotten his first 10 of the season just yet, I have to imagine we'll see it happen before the end of the show's run on the 2025 TV schedule. He's doing a great job, but that doesn't mean his dances are without criticism. In fact, one of his friends, Boston Rob Mariano, had to speak out about his friend's Week 1 performance.

Mariano, who became friends with Efron after they appeared on The Traitors together, spoke to Page Six about seeing his pal's Week 1 Cha Cha on Dancing With The Stars. To save readers the trouble of going back to their Disney+ subscription to be reminded, it was a Cha Cha featuring the iconic pop song "Milkshake." Read what Rob had to say about it below:

After the first one, I was like, ‘We got to talk about the song choices because that ‘Milkshake’ … [I] was not coming to the yard.

It was an odd song choice, but while it didn't appeal to Boston Rob, the judges were fans and remain fans of Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach. And while Rob's milkshakes were not brought to the yard, Efron's nomination for sexiest man alive makes it clear that someone is showing up for those milkshakes!

While he likes to give his buddy guff, Boston Rob is doing what he can to ensure Dylan Efron is doing all the little things to keep in the competition. Rob talked about some of the advice he gave to Efron about how it comes to playing both the judges and the audience at home:

I cut him down. I said, ‘Listen, bro. The show’s not over ’til it’s over. Even after the dance, you look at the judges, make sure you smile. I want to see some fist pumps like this show’s still going.

Efron agreed to the show in order to help a dream his mother had come true of his brother, Zac Efron, competing on the show. The reality television star's famous brother has yet to appear in the Dancing With The Stars audience. However, Dylan Efron recently told Extra that his brother is off doing his own thing, but has remained supportive from afar.

Does Dylan Efron have what it takes to win Dancing With The Stars? After this latest week, he's toward the bottom of the leaderboard, despite scoring all 9's in Week 5 and all 8's in Week 6. It'll take a lot for him to overcome front-runners like Alix Earle and Robert Irwin, who seem to be trending toward the top of the charts both in terms of popularity and scores.

As for whether Boston Rob will ever take his reality television talents to a show like Dancing With The Stars? The Survivor star shot down the idea almost immediately, and I totally get it. He can't wheel and deal his way into a 10 by convincing the judges that it's in his best interest. I'm still crossing my fingers that we see him on Big Brother, but he's said he needs a break from shows for the time being.

However, I bet he'll continue to support Dylan Efron on his DWTS journey, and I can't wait to see what he has to say about that (and his friend's song selection).

Catch new episodes of Dancing With The Stars on ABC on Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm excited to see how the next half of the season plays out, and who we'll see when finale night rolls around.