Why Blue Bloods Made It 14 Seasons, According To A New Boston Blue Actor

Blue Bloods may have ended in 2024, but the universe is still very much alive thanks to Boston Blue, which is now airing on the 2025 TV schedule. After fans were hoping that Blue Bloods would make a comeback, and maybe even pull a S.W.A.T. and get another season, CBS ordered Boston Blue to series just a few months after the series finale. While it is still a bummer that Blue Bloods ended even despite the spinoff, getting 14 seasons is impressive, and one of Donnie Wahlberg's new co-stars has a suggestion as to why that is.

Throughout its 14-season run, Blue Bloods remained steady on Friday nights at 10 p.m. ET, and despite some seeing that as a death slot, it worked wonders for the show. Otherwise, it wouldn’t have run for 14 seasons and gotten a spinoff. Now the show lives on with Boston Blue, and although the family dinners are different, it still has that same heart Blue Bloods had. Sonequa Martin-Green, who plays Danny’s new partner Detective Lena Silver, spoke to Deadline about the show’s legacy, and I can’t say I disagree with her:

I love that it is actually a family drama, and the backdrop is law enforcement. We get to see more than one area of law enforcement, from the crime scene to the DA’s office, but with any quality story, what’s really bringing people in are the characters. That’s really what makes it memorable, and that’s what turns it into legacy, which is what we had with Blue Bloods.

Blue Bloods is entertaining and filled with action and emotions, and it’s always interesting seeing different aspects of the police department or the district attorney’s office. But on top of the cop storylines, at the heart of the series is the family aspect, and it’s something that’s been said time and time again. Tom Selleck previously shared his take on why Blue Bloods has been successful for so long, crediting the character-driven storytelling. And Martin-Green seems to agree with that, and more, as she said:

That’s why it went to 14 seasons. The faith, family, and the traditions kept people going, and that’s why they were so upset when it left the air. I appreciate that Donnie and the other EPs, and then obviously our showrunners, the Brandons, knew that if we were going to continue this TV legacy, we have to keep faith, family and tradition at the heart of it.

Paramount+: from $7.99 a month/$59.99 a year

Between the Essential plan running $7.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $12.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. But if you want to watch your favorite shows and movies, and save some money doing so, sign up for an annual plan.

Of course, there are a lot of procedurals on television, but the big family of Blue Bloods is unique. The Reagan family dinners, for example, were a staple on the series for every single episode, and it was only the right way to end it. It's already been nice seeing some similarities between the two shows, and knowing that family, faith, and tradition will continue for Boston Blue is pretty great.

Even though it will be hard for Boston Blue to match Blue Bloods’ success, just one episode in, and it’s doing pretty well. The series had a surprise cameo with Marisa Ramirez as Maria Baez, and Bridget Moynahan reprised her role as Erin Reagan. And even though there is a new Sean Reagan, played by Mika Amonsen, he’s doing a great job.

There will be much to look forward to in new episodes of Boston Blue, airing on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. All 14 seasons of Blue Bloods are streaming with a Paramount+ subscription, so fans can reunite with the Reagans whenever they want.